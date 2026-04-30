Freedom Fibre and Truespeed have today confirmed the completion of their merger, following regulatory approval, creating the Freedom Truespeed Group: a scaled, capital-efficient full fibre platform with an expanded regional footprint across the UK.

The transaction brings together two highly complementary full fibre networks, with the combined business serving more than 412,000 premises Ready for Service (RFS) and around 70,000 customers across the North West, West Midlands, South West and East of England.

By combining Freedom Fibre's wholesale, open-access network with Truespeed's established retail capability, the group is well positioned to support continued growth across both wholesale and consumer markets. The merger reflects a shared ambition to build a stronger, more resilient business that can compete effectively in an increasingly competitive and consolidating sector.

The combined network benefits from strong regional density and limited overlap, enabling greater operational efficiency and more effective capital deployment. The business is also virtually unlevered, providing a strong financial foundation to support future investment and long-term growth.

Following completion of the merger, the combined business will operate as the Freedom Truespeed Group. For customers and partners, there is no immediate change to how services are delivered or how the business operates. Freedom Fibre will continue as the group's wholesale network, working with its established ecosystem of partners, while Truespeed and LilaConnect remain customer-facing brands across the expanded footprint.

Nathan Vautier, CEO of the Freedom Truespeed Group, said:

"The completion of this merger is an important milestone for both businesses. By bringing together Truespeed and Freedom Fibre, we have created a stronger platform with the scale, capabilities and financial strength to compete effectively in the UK market. We remain focused on delivering high-quality connectivity for our customers and supporting our partners as we move into this next phase"

The businesses' focus in the near term will be on maintaining service continuity and outstanding customer service, while planning the integration of systems, processes and teams in a phased and considered way.

About Truespeed

Founded in 2014, Truespeed delivers full fibre broadband to hard-to-reach homes and businesses in the South-West and East of England. Through its brand-new fibreoptic infrastructure, the firm delivers 10 Gbps capable broadband directly into premises, offering ultrafast, future-proof connectivity. Since 2017, Truespeed has been backed by Aviva Investors. For more information, visit www.truespeed.com.

About Freedom Fibre

Freedom Fibre is a full-fibre wholesaler delivering lightning-fast, reliable connectivity to homes and businesses across the North-West and West Midlands. Known for its open-access network and strong partnerships with leading national providers, such as TalkTalk, Zen Internet, and its own retail arm LilaConnect, Freedom Fibre combines engineering expertise with a commitment to innovation and customer experience.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260429988090/en/

Contacts:

Truespeed Communications

Duncan McCarthy: pr@truespeed.com



Freedom Fibre

Charlotte Springer: pressoffice@freedomfibre.com