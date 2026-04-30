Robeco UCITS ICAV - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30

Robeco UCITS ICAV (the "Fund")

2025 Annual Financial report

The Board of Directors of the Fund herewith inform you that the 2025 annual report of the Fund is available free of charge at the registered office of the Fund (Ten Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, D02 T380, Ireland) and on https://www.robeco.com/files/docm/annu-2025-robeco-ucits-icav-etf-general.pdf

The Board of Directors Dublin, 30 April 2026

Contact details: Bahareh Galief Agha (b.galiefagha@robeco.com)