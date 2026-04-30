Robeco UCITS ICAV - Annual Financial Report
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30
Robeco UCITS ICAV (the "Fund")
2025 Annual Financial report
The Board of Directors of the Fund herewith inform you that the 2025 annual report of the Fund is available free of charge at the registered office of the Fund (Ten Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, D02 T380, Ireland) and on https://www.robeco.com/files/docm/annu-2025-robeco-ucits-icav-etf-general.pdf
The Board of Directors Dublin, 30 April 2026
Contact details: Bahareh Galief Agha (b.galiefagha@robeco.com)
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