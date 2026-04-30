SCS Global Services: Coalition to Develop First Standardized Guidance for Assessing and Managing Corporate Value Chain Water Risk

As pressure on companies to act on water risk grows - without a common way to evaluate it - four leading organizations unite to build the guidance needed across value chains.

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / A coalition of four leading sustainability organizations today announced the launch of an initiative to develop the first standardized guidance for assessing and managing corporate value chain water risk.

The announcement comes as water scarcity intensifies globally - disrupting supply chains, affecting production and costs, and threatening key commodities. At the same time, companies face growing investor and regulatory pressure to disclose water impacts, without a common standard for doing so. Today, over half the world's population - around 4 billion people - lives under highly water-stressed conditions for at least one month of the year. By 2050, nearly one-third of global GDP - $70 trillion - will be exposed to high water stress.

The initiative - Corporate Guidance for Assessing Water Scopes 1-3 in Value Chains - is led by SCS Global Services, World Resources Institute (WRI), World Wildlife Fund (WWF), and the CEO Water Mandate. It will produce a shared language and consistent methodology to help companies understand where water risks and impacts occur across their value chain, from suppliers to customers.

The initiative draws on the model of the GHG Protocol, which established Scope 1, 2, and 3 as standard categories for measuring corporate greenhouse gas emissions and helped enable large-scale climate action. The same principle - distinguishing direct operations (Scope 1), purchased inputs (Scope 2), and value chain activities (Scope 3) - has never been systematically applied to corporate water risk. While many water-related frameworks exist, they don't speak the same language - leaving companies without a clear starting point and making it nearly impossible to compare performance or drive accountability at scale. Water Scopes 1-3 will address this by providing a shared foundation to help use existing tools more effectively.

Together, the four organizations bring a proven track record and complementary expertise in corporate water risk and environmental standards - combining the technical, conservation, and advocacy leadership needed to build guidance with credibility and reach.

"For many companies, the greatest water risks and impacts lie in their supply chain or in the end use of their products, yet attention remains stubbornly focused on direct operations. This guidance will help companies identify and act on the most effective levers to unlock positive water impacts - and greater resilience - across the value chain," said Sara Walker, Director of Corporate Water Engagement and Acting Global Water Lead, World Resources Institute.

"Regulators are asking companies to disclose water risk. Investors are asking companies to disclose water risk. What nobody has given them is a common framework for doing it. That's the gap we aim to close," said Lauren Enright, Program Manager, Water Stewardship, SCS Global Services.

"We have long known that the biggest water impacts for most sectors are in corporate supply chains. Bringing clarity to value chain reporting will enable us to better understand who is taking action on material impacts and dependencies, and strengthen efforts to safeguard freshwater ecosystems," said Alexis Morgan, Global Water Stewardship Lead, WWF.

"Extending the principles of Positive Water Impact from direct operations into the supply chain is a significant challenge for companies. It demands not only enhanced collaboration with suppliers but also an understanding of risks and a commitment to transparency and sustainable practices that often involve navigating complex ecosystems. This transition is essential, as water stewardship throughout the entire value chain is crucial for mitigating risks, enhancing brand reputation, and driving long-term business resilience," said Gregg Brill, Technical Lead, CEO Water Mandate.

The guidance will be developed over 18 months through a transparent, multi-stakeholder process. A public comment period is planned for month 12, with final guidance targeted for Q4 2027. The framework will help companies identify water impacts across operations, supply chains, and product use - and connect to existing disclosure systems like CDP and AWS, not replace them.

Companies, non-governmental organizations, foundations and experts are invited to participate as sponsors or working group members. For more information or to express interest, visit https://www.scsstandards.org/water-scopes.

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services is an international leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California and celebrating over 40 years in business, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. SCS is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information, visit www.SCSGlobalServices.com.

About World Resources Institute (WRI)

WRI works to improve people's lives, protect and restore nature and stabilize the climate. As an independent research organization, we leverage our data, expertise and global reach to influence policy and catalyze change across systems like food, land and water; energy; and cities. Our 2,000+ staff work on the ground in more than a dozen focus countries and with partners in over 50 nations.

About WWF

The mission of WWF is to stop the global destruction of the environment and shape a future in which people and nature can live together in harmony. In order to fulfil this mission, WWF is dedicated to preserving global biodiversity. WWF also fights to reduce the use of natural resources to a sustainable level. In order to meet its objectives, WWF works at four levels: in the field, with companies, in the political arena and with the citizens.

About CEO Water Mandate

The CEO Water Mandate is a partnership between the UN Global Compact and the Pacific Institute that mobilizes business leaders on water, sanitation, and the Sustainable Development Goals for corporate water stewardship. Mandate endorsers commit to continuous progress against six core elements (direct operations, supply chain and watershed management, collective action, public policy, community engagement, and transparency) and in so doing understand and manage their own water risks. Established in 2007, the CEO Water Mandate was created out of the acknowledgement that global water challenges create risk for a wide range of industry sectors, the public sector, local communities, and ecosystems alike.

About the UN Global Compact

As a special initiative of the United Nations Secretary-General, the UN Global Compact is a call to companies worldwide to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our vision is clear: to mobilize business to transform sustainability ambition into action at the scale the world demands. With more than 25,000 participants and a presence in over 100 countries through 5 Regional Hubs and more than 70 Country Networks and expansion territories, the UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

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Director, Corporate Communications and Public Relations, SCS Global Services?

Email: rbarnhart@scsglobalservices.com?

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SOURCE: SCS Global Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/coalition-to-develop-first-standardized-guidance-for-assessing-a-1162829