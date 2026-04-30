ESTEVE'S EXPANSION AND GROWTH IN EU AND USA ACCELERATES ITS TRANSFORMATION INTO A GLOBAL HEALTHCARE COMPANY

New assets in both businesses - Pharma and CDMO - fuel double-digit growth in net revenues and EBITDA and prove strong strategy execution

Targeted acquisition and rapid integration expand ESTEVE pharma business portfolio with eight new products in the last 18 months

CDMO business grows with new assets in the USA, adding early development capabilities

The company has achieved B Corp Certification reflecting strong commitment to social and environmental standards

BARCELONA, Spain, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ESTEVE today presented its 2025 results, highlighting a year of strong strategic execution, double-digit growth both in net revenues (+14%[1] vs 2024) and EBITDA (+19% vs 2024) and a deepened commitment to ESG social and environmental responsibility.

Throughout 2025, ESTEVE continued to advance its long-term roadmap as a global healthcare company combining inorganic growth in its pharma business with the adding of highly specialized medicines. The company also strengthened its CDMO business, gaining wider early development capabilities with the purchase of a new business in the USA.

In line with its strategy, ESTEVE's proven ability to execute deals and accelerate integration, has further strengthened its specialty pharma portfolio, adding in 2025 three highly specialized medicines to its portfolio reinforcing its focus on underserved patient populations in oncology and endocrinology.

In March 2026 the company closed the acquisition of the Infusion Business Unit of TerSera, a US based pharma company, composed of two highly specialized pharma drugs. With these two assets, ESTEVE has successfully integrated into its operations 8 new products in the last 18 months.

At the same time, ESTEVE also continued to execute its CDMO growth strategy. The acquisition of Regis Technologies in the United States marked a key milestone, adding early-phase development capabilities and extending the company's footprint into the world's largest pharmaceutical market. This move enhances ESTEVE CDMO's ability to support partners across the full value chain, from early development to commercial manufacturing.

These strategic advances further consolidate ESTEVE's dual-engine business model, with both Pharma and CDMO progressing in line with clearly defined roadmaps.

The execution of the growth strategy delivers solid results

"ESTEVE's sustained double-digit growth and robust margins in 2025 reflect the strength of our dual-engine business model and the disciplined execution of our strategy. By investing in innovation, expanding our global platform, and embedding responsibility at our core, we're delivering value for patients and partners while ensuring profitable growth for the future," Staffan Schüberg, ESTEVE's CEO, said.

ESTEVE's strategic focus translated into double-digit revenue growth in 2025 €828 million, (+14% CER vs 2024) with both Pharma and CDMO growing at similar rates and contributing in line with their respective roadmaps. The company delivered an EBITDA of €151 million (+19% CER vs 2024), maintaining a robust 18% EBITDA margin (versus net revenues) reflecting the strength of its diversified business model and disciplined execution.

To support long-term growth, ESTEVE continued to invest at scale. In 2025, the company invested €49 million in product process development and technologies, 7% growth on previous year.

Capital expenditure reached €104 million, mainly driven by CDMO ongoing construction of new industrial sites in Spain and China.

Over the past two years, €500 million has been dedicated to enhancing ESTEVE's support to patients worldwide with highly specialized needs and expanding the CDMO capabilities.

Inorganic growth has accounted for a cumulative investment of over €500 million in the past two years to add new medicines for patients with highly specialized treatment needs and to expand CDMO capabilities.

The company confirms its commitment to continue developing its Highly Specialized pharma portfolio and strengthening international expansion with a focus on EU and the US.

ESTEVE expects to reach € 1 billion in net revenue in 2027, driven by both organic and inorganic expansion in Pharma and CDMO.

Purpose and responsibility at the core

The company's results were underpinned by the commitment of its teams. ESTEVE closed 2025 with more than 2,200 employees representing 35 nationalities and achieved record engagement levels (87%) in its global employee survey, reflecting a strong culture built on the values of People Matter, Transparency and Accountability.

In 2025, ESTEVE reached a major milestone in its sustainability journey by achieving B Corp Certification, formally recognizing that its business model, governance and operations meet high international standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

Sustainability is embedded across ESTEVE's strategy and governance, with ESG criteria integrated into decision-making at all levels. During the year, the company launched a unified ESG policy, advanced its Net Zero roadmap, and continued to reduce its environmental footprint through renewable electricity sourcing, lower water consumption, and improved waste management.

ESTEVE also reinforced its social commitment, supporting patient organizations, healthcare institutions and community projects that positively impacted hundreds of thousands of people worldwide.

About ESTEVE

ESTEVE is an international healthcare organization with a clear purpose: improving lives together. This reason for being reflects its commitment to patients, healthcare professionals, communities, and innovators; believing that progress in science and health requires collaboration, shared responsibility, and trust. ESTEVE is committed to strong ESG (Environment, Social & Governance) standards and is certified as BCorp.

Through the Pharma business, ESTEVE is focused on serving people living with complex diseases with highly specialized solutions. Under the ESTEVE CDMO scope, the company works alongside innovators to accelerate treatments through the development and manufacturing of small-molecule APIs.

Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Barcelona, ESTEVE has grown globally, with pharmaceutical affiliates in Europe and the United States; and CDMO facilities in Spain, Mexico, China and the United States.

1. Growth figures NR and EBITDA are expressed in % at constant exchange rate (CER).

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859253/ESTEVE_Logo.jpg

Press contacts:

Gemma Mestre, Global External Communications Manager, +34 934 466 000, gmestre@esteve.com





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