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WKN: A3CWMU | ISIN: US85256A1097 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IY
Tradegate
27.04.26 | 07:30
5,700 Euro
-0,87 % -0,050
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5,7005,80014:47
5,7005,80014:23
ACCESS Newswire
30.04.2026 13:26 Uhr
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Stagwell Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

Q1 YoY Revenue Growth of 8%; Q1 YoY Net Revenue Growth of 4%

Q1 YoY Digital Transformation Net Revenue Growth of 9%; Two-Year Digital Transformation Net Revenue Growth Stack of 26%

Q1 EPS of $(0.05); Q1 Adjusted EPS Growth YoY of 31% to $0.17

Q1 Net Loss Attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $13 million; Q1 Adjusted EBITDA Growth YoY of 9% to $90 million

YoY Increase in Cash Flow from Operations of $34 million

Record Net New Business of $141 million in Q1; LTM Net New Business of $486 million

Reiterate Guidance for 2026 of Total Net Revenue Growth of 8% to 12%; Adjusted EBITDA of $475 million to $525 million; Free Cash Flow Conversion of 50% to 60%

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / (NASDAQ:STGW) - Stagwell Inc. ("Stagwell") today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

FIRST QUARTER RESULTS:

  • Q1 Revenue of $704 million, an increase of 8% versus the prior year period;

  • Q1 Net Revenue of $585 million, an increase of 4% versus the prior year period, in-line with budget;

  • Q1 Digital Transformation Net Revenue of $97 million, an increase of 9% versus the prior year period;

  • Two-Year Net Revenue Growth Stack for Digital Transformation of 26%, Two-Year Organic Net Revenue Growth Stack for Digital Transformation of 22%;

  • Q1 Net Loss attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $13 million versus $3 million in the prior year period;

  • Q1 Adjusted EBITDA of $90 million, an increase of 9% versus the prior year period;

  • Q1 Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 15% on net revenue;

  • Q1 Loss Per Share Attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $(0.05) versus $(0.04) in the prior year period;

  • Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $0.17 versus $0.13 in the prior year period;

  • YTD Net Cash used in Operating Activities of $26 million versus $60 million in the prior year period;

  • Net new business of $141 million in the first quarter, last twelve-month net new business of $486 million

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for explanations and reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures.

"Stagwell continues to be on a path for a great 2026, bolstered by record new wins, its first government contracts, and its pivot to delivering agentic applications for the marketing industry," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell. "On a two-year stack, our Digital Transformation segment is accelerating to 22% organic net revenue growth as we apply AI to drive industry-leading results for our clients."

Ryan Greene, Chief Financial Officer, commented: "At the same time as we expanded our top and bottom lines, we controlled costs to grow adjusted EBITDA 9% year-over-year to $90 million, landed a positive outlook from a ratings agency, and shrunk our share count to under 250 million as we grew our adjusted EPS by 31% to $0.17. We remain firmly on course to deliver our full-year and free cash flow conversion guidance."

Financial Outlook

2026 financial guidance is reiterated as follows:

  • Total Net Revenue growth of 8% to 12%

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $475 million to $525 million

  • Free Cash Flow Conversion of 50% to 60%

  • Adjusted EPS of $0.98 - $1.12

  • Guidance includes anticipated impact from acquisitions or dispositions.

* The Company has excluded a quantitative reconciliation with respect to the Company's 2026 guidance under the "unreasonable efforts" exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

Video Webcast

Management will host a video webcast on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss results for Stagwell Inc. for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The video webcast will be accessible at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rb7nnuq2/. An investor presentation has been posted on our website at www.stagwellglobal.com and may be referred to during the webcast.

A recording of the webcast will be accessible one hour after the webcast and available for ninety days at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contacts

For Investors:
Ben Allanson
IR@stagwellglobal.com

For Press:
Lena Petersen
PR@stagwellglobal.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to its reported results, Stagwell Inc. has included in this earnings release certain financial results that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines as "non-GAAP Financial Measures." Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period to period comparisons of the Company's results. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following:

(1) Organic Net Revenue: "Organic net revenue growth" and "Organic net revenue decline" reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to the Company's management of the entities it owns. We calculate organic net revenue growth (decline) by subtracting the net impact of acquisitions (divestitures) and the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations from the aggregate year-over-year increase or decrease in the Company's reported net revenue. The net impact of acquisitions (divestitures) reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to the impact of all individual entities that were acquired or divested in the current and prior year. We calculate impact of an acquisition as follows: (a) for an entity acquired during the current year, we present the entity's current period reported revenue as the impact of the acquisition in the current year; and (b) for an entity acquired in the prior year, we present an amount equal to the entity's current year net revenue for the same period during which we didn't own the entity in the prior year as the impact of the acquisition in the current year. We calculate impact of a divestiture as follows: (a) for a divestiture in the current year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the same period during which we no longer owned it in the current year as impact of the divestiture in the current year; and (b) for a divestiture in the prior year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the period during which we owned it in the prior year as impact of the divestiture in the current year. We calculate the impact of any acquisition or divestiture without adjusting for foreign currency exchange fluctuations. The impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to changes in foreign currency exchange rates. We calculate the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations for the portion of the reporting period in which we recognized revenue from a foreign entity in both the current year and the prior year. The impact is calculated as the difference between (1) reported prior period net revenue (converted to U.S. dollars at historical foreign currency exchange rates) and (2) prior period net revenue converted to U.S. dollars at current period foreign exchange rates.

(2) Net New Business: Estimate of annualized revenue for new wins less annualized revenue for losses incurred in the period.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA: defined as Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders excluding non-operating income or expense to achieve operating income (loss), plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, impairment and other losses, and other items. Other items primarily includes restructuring, certain system implementation, working capital administrative fees and acquisition-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA for our reportable segments is reconciled to Operating Income (Loss), as Net Income (Loss) is not a relevant reportable segment financial metric.

(4) Adjusted Diluted EPS: is defined as (i) Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders, plus net income (loss) attributable to Class C shareholders, excluding the impact of amortization expense, impairment and other losses, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, discrete tax items, and other items (as defined above), based on total consolidated amounts, then allocated to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders and Class C shareholders, based on their respective income allocation percentage using a normalized effective income tax rate divided by (ii) the diluted weighted average shares outstanding. The diluted weighted average shares outstanding is calculated as (a) the diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding plus (b) the shares of Class C Common Stock as if converted to shares of Class A Common Stock if not included because they were anti-dilutive.

(5) Free Cash Flow: defined as consolidated net cash flow from operations less cash outflow from capital expenditures and capitalized software, excluding material nonrecurring capital purchases. Free Cash Flow Conversion is the percentage of adjusted EBITDA.

Included in this earnings release are tables reconciling reported Stagwell Inc. results to arrive at certain of these non-GAAP financial measures.

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The Company's representatives may also make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. Statements in this document that are not historical facts, including, statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, future financial performance, growth, and future prospects, the Company's strategy, business and economic trends and growth, technological leadership and differentiation, potential and completed acquisitions, anticipated and actual operating efficiencies and synergies and estimates of amounts for redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which are generally denoted by words such as "ability," "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "better," "build," "consider," "continue," "could," "develop," "drive," "enhance," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "future," "grow," "guidance," "improve," "intend," "likely," "maintain," "may," "ongoing," "outlook," "plan," "position," "possible," "potential," "probable," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of current plans, estimates and projections are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section.

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The material assumptions upon which such forward-looking statements are based include, among others, assumptions with respect to general business, economic and market conditions, the competitive environment, anticipated and unanticipated tax consequences and anticipated and unanticipated costs. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events, if any.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • risks associated with international, national and regional unfavorable economic conditions, including the effect of changing tariffs and other trade policies, inflation and other macroeconomic factors that could affect the Company or its clients;

  • demand for the Company's services, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and uncertainties;

  • inflation and actions taken by central banks to counter inflation;

  • the Company's ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients;

  • the impact of a reduction in client spending and changes in client advertising, marketing and corporate communications requirements;

  • financial failure of the Company's clients;

  • the Company's ability to retain and attract key employees;

  • the Company's ability to compete in the markets in which it operates;

  • the Company's ability to achieve its cost saving initiatives;

  • the Company's implementation of strategic initiatives;

  • the Company's ability to remain in compliance with its debt agreements and the Company's ability to finance its contingent payment obligations when due and payable, including but not limited to those relating to redeemable noncontrolling interests, deferred acquisition consideration and profit interests;

  • the Company's ability to manage its growth effectively;

  • the Company's ability to identify and complete acquisitions or other strategic transactions that complement and expand the Company's business capabilities and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses into the Company's operations, retain key employees, and realize cost savings, synergies and other related anticipated benefits within the expected time period;

  • the Company's ability to identify and complete divestitures and to achieve the anticipated benefits therefrom;

  • the Company's ability to develop products incorporating new technologies, including augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, and realize benefits from such products;

  • the Company's use of artificial intelligence, including generative artificial intelligence;

  • adverse tax consequences for the Company, its operations and its stockholders, that may differ from the expectations of the Company, including that recent or future changes in tax laws, potential changes to corporate tax rates in the United States and disagreements with tax authorities on the Company's determinations that may result in increased tax costs;

  • adverse tax consequences in connection with the business combination that formed the Company in August 2021, including the incurrence of material Canadian federal income tax (including material "emigration tax");

  • the Company's ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting, including the risk that the Company's internal controls will fail to detect misstatements in its financial statements;

  • the Company's ability to accurately forecast its future financial performance and provide accurate guidance;

  • the Company's ability to protect client data from security incidents or cyberattacks;

  • economic disruptions resulting from war and other economic and geopolitical tensions (such as the ongoing military conflicts in Iran and the Middle East, and between Russia and Ukraine), terrorist activities, natural disasters, public health events, and tariff and trade policies;

  • stock price volatility; and

  • foreign currency fluctuations.

Investors should carefully consider these risks factors, the additional risk factors outlined under the caption "Risk Factors" in this Form 10-K, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the"SEC") which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

SCHEDULE 1

STAGWELL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended March 31,


2026

2025

Revenue

$

704,143

$

651,740

Operating expenses

Cost of services

459,531

412,087

Office and general expenses

190,639

179,362

Depreciation and amortization

44,331

42,006


694,501

633,455

Operating Income

9,642

18,285

Other income (expenses):

Interest expense, net

(23,266

)

(23,356

)

Foreign exchange, net

(3,021

)

1,220

Other, net

(69

)

249


(26,356

)

(21,887

)

Loss before income taxes and equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates

(16,714

)

(3,602

)

Income tax (benefit) expense

(2,888

)

1,722

Loss before equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates

(13,826

)

(5,324

)

Equity in loss of non-consolidated affiliates

(121

)

(1

)

Net loss

(13,947

)

(5,325

)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling and redeemable noncontrolling interests

974

2,408

Net loss attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$

(12,973

)

$

(2,917

)

Loss per common share:

Basic

$

(0.05

)

$

(0.03

)

Diluted

$

(0.05

)

$

(0.04

)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

Basic

250,766

112,088

Diluted

250,766

263,737


SCHEDULE 2

STAGWELL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED COMPONENTS OF NET REVENUE CHANGE
(amounts in thousands)



Net Revenue - Components of Change



Change


Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Foreign Currency

Net Acquisitions (Divestitures)

Organic (1)

Total Change

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

Organic

Total





Marketing Services

$

215,174

$

2,637

$

(876

)

$

641

$

2,402

$

217,576

0.3

%

1.1

%

Digital Transformation

88,504

(134

)

3,227

4,912

8,005

96,509

5.6

%

9.0

%

Media & Commerce

146,188

2,358

1,965

(1,016

)

3,307

149,495

(0.7

)%

2.3

%

Communications

90,981

739

240

4,814

5,793

96,774

5.3

%

6.4

%

The Marketing Cloud

25,155

1,468

-

(124

)

1,344

26,499

(0.5

)%

5.3

%

Corporate, eliminations and other

(1,815

)

-

-

(414

)

(414

)

(2,229

)

22.8

%

NM


$

564,187

$

7,068

$

4,556

$

8,813

$

20,437

$

584,624

1.6

%

3.6

%

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Organic Net Revenue.

SCHEDULE 3

STAGWELL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS
(amounts in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026


Marketing Services

Digital Transformation

Media & Commerce

Communications

The Marketing Cloud

Corporate, eliminations and other

Total

Revenue

$

250,778

$

101,466

$

174,511

$

153,102

$

26,515

$

(2,229

)

$

704,143

Billable costs

33,202

4,957

25,016

56,328

16

-

119,519

Net revenue

217,576

96,509

149,495

96,774

26,499

(2,229

)

584,624


Staff costs

132,189

64,567

97,225

56,950

16,803

12,452

380,186

Administrative costs

22,732

6,388

23,173

12,747

5,190

4,132

74,362

Unbillable and other costs, net

17,680

123

13,682

2,024

6,882

-

40,391

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

44,975

25,431

15,415

25,053

(2,376

)

(18,813

)

89,685


Stock-based compensation

5,003

1,037

1,144

2,397

115

4,552

14,248

Depreciation and amortization

12,482

5,848

7,915

6,858

6,728

4,500

44,331

Deferred acquisition consideration

-

3,153

7,101

-

-

-

10,254

Other items, net (1)

2,823

1,343

3,159

1,413

656

1,816

11,210

Operating income (loss)

$

24,667

$

14,050

$

(3,904

)

$

14,385

$

(9,875

)

$

(29,681

)

$

9,642

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.

SCHEDULE 4

STAGWELL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS
(amounts in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025


Marketing Services

Digital Transformation

Media & Commerce

Communications

The Marketing Cloud

Corporate, eliminations and other

Total

Revenue

$

247,996

$

90,887

$

160,422

$

129,088

$

25,162

$

(1,815

)

$

651,740

Billable costs

32,822

2,383

14,234

38,107

7

-

87,553

Net revenue

215,174

88,504

146,188

90,981

25,155

(1,815

)

564,187


Staff costs

127,889

59,227

94,948

58,312

17,337

10,549

368,262

Administrative costs

26,654

5,441

22,413

12,996

5,657

237

73,398

Unbillable and other costs, net

16,404

762

15,495

2,081

5,492

-

40,234

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

44,227

23,074

13,332

17,592

(3,331

)

(12,601

)

82,293


Stock-based compensation

2,481

1,387

1,323

1,033

211

5,108

11,543

Depreciation and amortization

14,314

5,445

7,148

6,596

5,058

3,445

42,006

Deferred acquisition consideration

2,583

3,280

(1,282

)

1,213

863

-

6,657

Other items, net (1)

(2,543

)

226

3,931

409

114

1,665

3,802

Operating income (loss)

$

27,392

$

12,736

$

2,212

$

8,341

$

(9,577

)

$

(22,819

)

$

18,285

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items.

SCHEDULE 5

STAGWELL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026


GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$

(12,973

)

$

56,168

$

43,195


Diluted - Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

250,766

-

250,766


Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)

$

(0.05

)

$

0.17


Adjustments to Net income (loss)

Amortization

$

38,918

Stock-based compensation

14,248

Deferred acquisition consideration

10,254

Other items, net

11,210


74,630

Adjustment to GAAP income tax expense (2)

(18,462

)


$

56,168

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted Diluted EPS.

(2) Represents the difference between the income tax benefit of $2.9 million at an effective tax rate of 17.3% on a GAAP basis and the income tax expense of $15.6 million at an effective tax rate of 26.5% on a non-GAAP basis. The difference reflects the tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments.

SCHEDULE 6

STAGWELL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025


GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$

(2,917

)

$

18,988

$

16,071

Net income (loss) attributable to Class C shareholders

(6,637

)

25,222

18,585

Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C shareholders and adjusted net income

$

(9,554

)

$

44,210

$

34,656


Diluted - Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

112,088

-

112,088

Weighted average number of shares of Class C Common Stock outstanding

151,649

-

151,649

Diluted - Weighted average number of shares outstanding

263,737

-

263,737


Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)

$

(0.04

)

$

0.13


Adjustments to Net income (loss)

Amortization

$

32,981

Stock-based compensation

11,543

Deferred acquisition consideration

6,657

Other items, net

3,802


54,983

Adjustment to GAAP income tax expense(2)

(10,773

)


$

44,210

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted Diluted EPS.

(2) Represents the difference between the income tax expense of $1.7 million at an effective tax rate of (47.8)% on a GAAP basis and the income tax expense of $12.5 million at an effective tax rate of 26.5% on a non-GAAP basis. The difference reflects the tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments.

SCHEDULE 7

STAGWELL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands)


March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025




ASSETS



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents

$

114,935

$

104,537

Accounts receivable, net

727,583

735,752

Expenditures billable to clients

170,293

164,694

Other current assets

202,210

157,309

Total current assets

1,215,021

1,162,292

Fixed assets, net

71,069

73,081

Right-of-use assets - operating leases

202,796

213,576

Goodwill

1,596,242

1,595,238

Other intangible assets, net

822,840

834,248

Deferred tax assets

280,064

281,057

Other assets

55,005

55,055

Total assets

$

4,243,037

$

4,214,547

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS ("RNCI"), AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

526,097

$

548,320

Accrued media

207,082

239,490

Accruals and other liabilities

266,081

291,554

Advance billings

392,959

329,815

Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases

54,331

55,386

Current portion of deferred acquisition consideration

22,303

15,446

Total current liabilities

1,468,853

1,480,011

Long-term debt

1,439,736

1,326,013

Long-term portion of deferred acquisition consideration

27,755

24,598

Long-term lease liabilities - operating leases

213,807

224,397

Deferred tax liabilities

52,813

54,726

Long-term tax receivable agreement liability

252,390

252,390

Other liabilities

40,858

51,077

Total liabilities

3,496,212

3,413,212

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

24,317

24,968

Commitments, contingencies and guarantees

Shareholders' equity

Common shares - Class A

246

252

Paid-in capital

711,490

744,463

Retained earnings

20,082

32,930

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(26,910

)

(19,252

)

Stagwell Inc. shareholders' equity

704,908

758,393

Noncontrolling interests

17,600

17,974

Total shareholders' equity

722,508

776,367

Total liabilities, RNCI, and shareholders' equity

$

4,243,037

$

4,214,547


SCHEDULE 8

STAGWELL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SUMMARY CASH FLOW DATA
(amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31

Cash flows from operating activities:


2026


2025

Net loss

$

(13,947

)

$

(5,325

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:

Stock-based compensation

14,248

11,543

Depreciation and amortization

44,331

42,006

Amortization of right-of-use lease assets and lease liability interest

16,102

17,118

Lease termination gain

-

(3,529

)

Deferred income taxes

(635

)

(747

)

Adjustment to deferred acquisition consideration

10,254

6,657

Other, net

1,308

(2,060

)

Changes in working capital:

Accounts receivable

(1,993

)

(44,701

)

Expenditures billable to clients

(5,925

)

11,095

Other current assets

(62,850

)

(32,778

)

Accounts payable

(18,006

)

(35,287

)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(55,613

)

(19,075

)

Advance billings

63,071

15,628

Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases

(16,831

)

(20,558

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(26,486

)

(60,013

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Capitalized software

(22,402

)

(11,966

)

Capital expenditures

(10,665

)

(5,774

)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

355

(1,090

)

Other

(325

)

(1,529

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(33,037

)

(20,359

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility

(469,000

)

(432,000

)

Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility

582,000

543,000

Shares repurchased and cancelled

(40,728

)

(11,068

)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(366

)

(581

)

Payment of deferred consideration

-

(16,103

)

Tax Receivables Agreement payment

(2,554

)

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

69,352

83,248

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

569

3,438

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

10,398

6,314

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

104,537

131,339

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

114,935

$

137,653

SOURCE: Stagwell



Related Documents:
  • STGW Q1 2026 Earnings One-Pager


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-inc.-nasdaq-stgw-reports-results-for-the-three-months-e-1162818

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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