ESS Tech is complementing its iron flow storage offering, which is engeeneered for the 8-24 hour long-duration segment, with sodium-ion battery products aimed at short and medium-duration applications.From ESS News US-based ESS Tech is targeting entry into the short- and medium-duration storage segments with non-lithium-ion storage solutions. Under a letter of intent for a strategic partnership with Alsym Energy, the long-duration storage specialist plans to add 8.5 GWh of sodium-ion cells and modules to its portfolio. Through this initiative, ESS Tech aims to expand its presence in a market segment ...

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