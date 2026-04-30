Electric Metals Limited: Electric Metals Expands Investor Outreach with Multi-Channel Engagement Across North America and Europe

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Electric Metals USA Limited ("Electric Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:EML)(OTCQB:EMUS) announces that it intends to enter into a series of investor awareness, communications and marketing engagements designed to broaden the Company's visibility across North America and Europe through a coordinated, multi-channel approach, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

Each engagement is subject to review and acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). No services will commence, and no payments will be made, unless and until TSXV acceptance is obtained and all applicable TSXV requirements are satisfied.

Euroswiss Capital Partners Inc.

The Company has entered into a consulting services contract effective May 1, 2026 with Euroswiss Capital Partners Inc. ("Euroswiss") on a non-exclusive basis, to develop communication plans aimed at increasing Electric Metals' recognition in the central European markets as well as networking, business development, and general corporate finance opportunities in Europe for an initial term of 12 months, after which either party may terminate on 30 days' written notice, subject to applicable TSXV requirements. Electric Metals will pay Euroswiss a fixed consulting fee of $90,000, payable in four equal quarterly installments of CAD $22,500 in advance over the initial 12-month term. Euroswiss has committed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange in providing the services. The agreement remains subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. Euroswiss currently does not hold any shares in the capital of the Company. The consulting agreement with Euroswiss was negotiated through arm's length negotiations.

Euroswiss is a reputable capital markets advisory firm headquartered in Lucerne, Switzerland and offers a unique investor and public relations program tailored to the specific requirements of small- and micro cap companies. Their focus is on garnering support from high-net-worth individuals, family offices, institutional investors, and retail investors. Their efforts have contributed to increased trading volumes through various strategies. Euroswiss and it principals are at arm's length to the Company and will act as an independent contractor.

Northern Venture Group

The Company has entered into a marketing services agreement (the "Agreement") effective May 1, 2026, with Northern Venture Group ("NVG"). NVG has agreed to provide certain promotional services (the "Services") to the Company in accordance with TSXV Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities. NVG has been engaged for an initial 6-month period ending October 31, 2026, for a monthly fee of C$3,000. Upon completion of the initial 6-month term, the Company and NVG may agree to extend the Services on a month-to month basis for the same monthly fee.

NVG and its principal, Richard Mills, are arm's length to the Company and, at the time of the Agreement, hold zero common shares and zero share purchase warrants of the Company. No securities or other share-based incentives of the Company are being granted to NVG under the terms of the Agreement. NVG has committed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in providing the Services. The NVG Agreement remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

NVG is an independent commodities newsletter and research platform that provides investors with in-depth commentary, analysis, and opinion on resource companies and macro trends for informational purposes only. NVG is located in Prince George, British Columbia, Canada.

Brian Savage, CEO, Electric Metals, commented: "As we advance the North Star Manganese Project, we are focused on ensuring the market has a clear understanding of the scale and strategic importance of what we are building. These engagements expand our ability to reach a broader investor audience across North America and Europe in a disciplined and compliant manner."

Compliance and review of materials

Each of the Service Providers has acknowledged and agreed that no services will be performed unless and until the TSXV has accepted the applicable arrangement. All work product, content and other materials prepared in connection with the services must be submitted to the Company for prior review and written approval before any public disclosure or dissemination.

In carrying out their mandates, the Service Providers have agreed to conduct their activities in compliance with applicable securities laws, including U.S. federal and state securities laws, as well as the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, including, without limitation, TSXV Policy 3.3 - Timely Disclosure and TSXV Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities, and the rules and policies of the OTCQB.

The Service Providers have further confirmed that they will not engage in any activities requiring registration under applicable securities legislation unless appropriately registered, and that any public-facing materials created under the engagements will be clearly identified as promotional content prepared on behalf of the Company, including disclosure of the nature of compensation as required by applicable laws and exchange policies.

About Electric Metals USA Limited

Electric Metals (USA) Limited (TSXV:EML)(OTCQB:EMUS) is a U.S.-domiciled critical minerals and advanced materials company developing the North Star Manganese Project to support the electrification of everything. The Company's principal asset is the Emily manganese deposit in Minnesota, the highest-grade manganese deposit in North America. The North Star Manganese Project is a 100% U.S. domestic project, comprising a manganese mine in Emily, Minnesota, and a high-purity manganese sulfate monohydrate (HPMSM) chemical plant in the U.S. It has been the subject of extensive technical work, including a Preliminary Economic Assessment prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Electric Metals' mission is to establish a fully domestic U.S. supply of high-purity manganese chemical and metal products for the North American electric vehicle and energy storage battery, defense, technology, and industrial markets. With manganese playing an increasingly important role in lithium-ion battery formulations, and with no current domestic production in North America, the development of the North Star Manganese Project represents a strategic opportunity for the United States, the State of Minnesota, and the Company's shareholders.

For further information, please contact:

Electric Metals USA Limited

Brian Savage, CEO & Director

(303) 656-9197

Forward-Looking Information

[This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions.

Such statements in this news release include, without limitation: the Company's marketing agreement with the Service Providers, its mission to become a domestic US producer of high-value, high-purity manganese metal and chemical products to supply the North American electric vehicle battery, technology and industrial markets; that manganese will continue to play a critical and prominent role in lithium-ion battery formulations; that with no current domestic supply or active mines for manganese in North America, the development of the Emily Manganese Project represents a significant opportunity for America, Minnesota and for the Company's shareholders; and planned or potential developments in ongoing work by Electric Metals.

These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the failure to obtain all necessary stock exchange and regulatory approvals; risks related to the exploration and other plans of the Company, the risk that acceptance of the Agreements by the TSX Venture Exchange may not be obtained or may be delayed, that the services contemplated under the Agreements may not commence or proceed as currently anticipated, and that regulatory review, comments, or changes in applicable laws, regulations, or policies may impact the timing, terms, or scope of the engagements. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, updated conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Electric Metals (USA) Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/electric-metals-expands-investor-outreach-with-multi-channel-engagement-across-no-1162737