On April 29, Meitu (1357.HK) announced a major update to its imaging AI agent, RoboNeo, introducing an "Agent Teams" model for visual content creation. This approach builds an AI-powered creative team that provides end-to-end solutions for creators, small teams, and solo entrepreneurs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260430927187/en/

Meitu Upgrades RoboNeo with Industry-First "Agent Teams" for Visual Content Creation

RoboNeo addresses common challenges such as fragmented workflows, frequent tool switching, high costs, and content homogenization by shifting from single-task AI to Multi-Agent Orchestration. Specialized agents-such as Director, Scriptwriter, and Visual Editor-collaborate in real time, streamlining the entire process from understanding user intent to content generation and refinement.

Designed for simplicity, RoboNeo allows users to describe ideas in natural language, with Agent Teams autonomously completing the creative workflow. Accessible via PC, it enables a more efficient and personalized creation experience.

The system performs strongly in three scenarios: AI short dramas (covering everything from character design to final video), social media content (generating covers, scripts, and animated openings), and e-commerce (recreating product videos in under five minutes).

RoboNeo also integrates Seedance 2.0, enhancing video capabilities like continuous shot generation, synchronized audio-visual output, and asset consistency control. It includes reusable "Skills" for tasks such as product showcases, turning workflows into one-click solutions.

With built-in memory, RoboNeo preserves user preferences and brand assets across projects. Automating repetitive tasks allows creators to focus more on ideas and creativity, lowering the barrier to professional content production.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260430927187/en/

Contacts:

Zhanghonglei

E-mail:zhl1@meitu.com