Prodalim, a global leader in juice and specialty ingredients solutions, announced the acquisition of Better Juice, an innovative food-tech company specializing in natural sugar reduction technologies, bringing proprietary enzymatic capabilities to Prodalim's portfolio. The acquisition strengthens Prodalim's ability to support health-driven reformulation across beverages and adjacent food categories.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260430978459/en/

The global sugar reduction and taste modulation market is estimated at approximately USD 1.8 billion in 2025, with expected annual growth of 6-7%, driven by regulatory pressure and shifting consumer preferences.

Better Juice is a food-tech company specializing in natural sugar reduction, with a proprietary enzymatic process that converts fruit sugars into non-digestible components such as dietary fibers, enabling calorie reduction while preserving the fruit's natural characteristics The technology enables significant sugar reduction without artificial sweeteners or sugar substitutes, while maintaining flavor, mouthfeel, and nutritional integrity.

Beyond beverages, the technology supports innovation across adjacent categories including confectionery, dairy and others, areas where sugar reduction has traditionally been difficult to achieve without impacting sensory quality.

Prodalim plans targeted expansion into the U.S. market, including implementation of a production line at its Winter Garden, Florida facility, with manufacturing expected to begin in the second half of 2026. Prodalim will continue investing in advancing the technology to broaden its application range and commercial impact across its global platform, with a focus on health-driven and value-added food and beverage solutions.

The acquisition reflects Prodalim's broader transformation into a purpose-driven, vertically integrated ingredient solutions, expanding its capabilities across taste, functionality, processing innovation, natural sugar reduction, and high-value, better-for-you and nutritional ingredient solutions.

As part of its recent transformation, Prodalim has reorganized its operations into three purpose-driven divisions:

Juice Solutions - a one-stop-shop for juice producers, covering sourcing, logistics, formulation and blending

Specialty Ingredients Solutions - delivering taste and functional ingredients such as FTNF, flavors, essential oils, citrus fibers and natural colors, supported by in-house R&D

SOLOS a premium, patent-based de-alcoholization platform serving the fast-growing NoLo segment

All divisions are supported by Prodalim's vertically integrated, regenerative supply chain, anchored in circular economy principles, enabling customers to innovate with sustainability and performance at their core.

About Prodalim

Prodalim is a global leader in juice and specialty ingredients solutions, harnessing nature's essence to craft healthier creations. With its plant-to-people supply chain and global footprint, the company develops sustainable, innovative solutions for the food and beverage industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260430978459/en/

Contacts:

IR@prodalim.com

www.prodalim.com