Greatly Health Raises $4M to Expand Access to Evidence-Based Integrative Cancer Care

The company is building the clinical intelligence and intervention layer to deliver whole-person cancer care at scale.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Greatly Health , a healthtech company delivering integrative oncology at scale, today announced it has raised a $4 million seed round co-led by Pear VC and Commonweal Ventures , with participation from Flare Capital Partners and strategic investors. The company is building a new category of cancer care by integrating evidence-based supportive therapies, such as exercise, nutrition, and mind-body interventions, directly into the treatment journey. While these approaches are recommended in oncology guidelines to address symptom burden, access remains limited and fragmented outside major institutions.

Cancer care is both widespread and costly, with more than $200 billion spent annually in the U.S. and nearly 40% of individuals diagnosed in their lifetime. Patients face significant symptom burden during treatment, including fatigue, pain, and depression - often leading to hospitalizations and interruptions in care. Greatly's model is based on a virtual program that was originally developed and clinically validated at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). In a randomized trial and subsequent secondary analyses led by Greatly's co-founders at MSK, the program demonstrated significant improvements in clinical outcomes compared to usual care:

16% absolute improvement in overall survival at two years

69% reduction in hospitalization rates

42% reduction in treatment disruptions

These findings highlight the potential for a scalable, virtual integrative care model to improve outcomes while reducing total cost of care when combined with standard oncology treatment.

"There is no reason this level of care should be confined to top cancer hospitals," said Chip Stine, Co-Founder and CEO. "The evidence exists. The model works. The remaining barrier is access. This funding allows us to move with urgency to make integrative oncology a standard part of cancer care."

Greatly was founded by digital health executive Chip Stine, alongside Jun Mao, MD, MSCE, Chief of Integrative Medicine and Wellness at MSK, and Robert Daly, MD, MBA, an Associate Attending Physician at MSK and researcher in cancer care delivery innovation.

"The magnitude of improvement we observed is comparable to what we've seen with recently approved therapies," said Dr. Daly. "We believe the mechanism is straightforward: better symptom control enables patients to stay on treatment, avoid hospitalizations, and ultimately achieve better outcomes."

Greatly Health delivers care through a virtual platform designed for the realities of cancer treatment. Patients can access live, expert-led group sessions including exercise, yoga, tai chi, and mindfulness, along with personalized care planning, symptom tracking, and ongoing coaching support. Unlike traditional models that rely on in-person visits or static content, Greatly emphasizes live, structured, guided participation and continuous engagement. A core component is its community-based model, where patients participate in live sessions together, reducing isolation and improving adherence.

"What stood out to us is that this is not a theoretical model. It has already been validated and delivered meaningful improvements across survival, acute care utilization, and medication adherence," said Eddie Eltoukhy, Partner at Pear VC. "Greatly is now taking that proven approach and making it accessible to far more patients through technology and industry partnerships."

Today, whole-person care approaches are increasingly popular with patients and seeing greater attention from the federal government. CMS recently announced its MAHA ELEVATE initiative in December to fund more research on how functional and lifestyle medicine interventions can support Medicare beneficiaries with chronic diseases.

Greatly is expanding its model to meet this demand through partnerships with health plans, oncology providers, and life sciences companies. The company currently serves patients both directly and through sponsored programs, including a collaboration with a global life sciences company and a patient advocacy group to support approximately 200 patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company's long-term strategy is to shift integrative oncology from an out-of-pocket or philanthropy-funded service to a reimbursed component of standard cancer care.

Greatly plans to use the new funding to expand its team, enhance its technology platform, and broaden its clinical offering to other integrative therapies with supporting evidence.

ABOUT GREATLY HEALTH:

Greatly Health is building a new standard of cancer care by integrating evidence-based supportive therapies into the treatment journey. The company delivers virtual programs that combine exercise, nutrition, and mind-body care with personalized guidance and live community support. Greatly partners across the healthcare ecosystem to make integrative oncology more accessible, scalable, and aligned with modern care delivery. Learn more at https://www.greatlyhealth.com/ .

MSK, Dr. Mao, and Dr. Daly have financial interests in Greatly Health.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nina Pfister, MAG PR at nina@mooringadvisorygroup.com .

SOURCE: Greatly Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/greatly-health-raises-4m-to-expand-access-to-evidence-based-integrati-1162394