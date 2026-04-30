GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare Recognized with the 2026 ESTA Industry Award for Esports Innovation

Award underscores GameSquare's track record of innovation building next-generation esports platforms

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) ("GameSquare" or the "Company") today announced it has been named the winner of the 2026 ESTA Industry Award in the Esports Innovation category, presented by the Esports Trade Association (ESTA).

The award recognizes GameSquare's continued innovation in advancing the esports and gaming ecosystem through its integrated platform, which combines award-winning creative services, data analytics, talent management, and owned media assets to deliver measurable outcomes for brands and publishers. GameSquare's platform is further strengthened by its ownership of FaZe Esports, one of the most recognized, highest-winning, and culturally influential brands in gaming, which continues to drive meaningful engagement across global audiences.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Esports Trade Association, which reflects the strength of our platform and the team's ability to consistently push the boundaries of innovation across esports and the broader creator economy," said Justin Kenna, Chief Executive Officer of GameSquare. "This award reinforces our strategy to build a scaled, integrated business that drives value for our partners and shareholders."

The ESTA Industry Awards celebrate excellence and innovation across the esports industry, with winners selected by a panel of industry experts. GameSquare was formally recognized at the EsportsNext conference on April 29, 2026.

"The 2026 ESTA Esports Industry Award winners represent the kind of execution our industry needs more of - organizations and individuals who chose to build something durable over chasing what's easy," said Megan Van Petten, Managing Director of the Esports Trade Association. "From business model innovation to grassroots community development to academic pipeline creation, this year's winners prove that esports is maturing in all the ways that matter."

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Esports, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. As a digital-native business, GameSquare provides brands with unparalleled access to world-class creators and talent, delivering authentic connections across gaming, esports, and youth culture. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare has developed an innovative treasury management program designed to generate yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company's future repurchases of its common stock, future performance, revenue, growth and profitability; and the Company's ability to execute on its current and future business plans. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to grow its business and being able to execute on its business plans, the success of Company's vendors and partners in their provision of services to the Company, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to support its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company's portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company's key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company's most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

GameSquare Investor Relations

Andrew Berger

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

GameSquare Media Relations

Chelsey Northern / The Untold

Phone: (254) 855-4028

Email: pr@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/gamesquare-recognized-with-the-2026-esta-industry-award-for-espor-1162650