Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: EONE) ("Element One" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the Canadian Hydrogen Convention held in Edmonton, Alberta on April 21st to 23rd.

The Company had a strong presence at the convention maintaining a booth and speaking on the projected impact of natural hydrogen on the de-carbonization of the transportation sector. The Element One team met with industry advocates, governments and potential research funding partners to provide updates on its hydrogen projects and technology development. The team consistently heard that technologies and projects like those being progressed by Element One are seen as a priority for providing low-carbon energy at a cost that can compete with traditional energy sources.

The Global interest in natural hydrogen development is rapidly increasing as governments, advocates and investors increasingly recognize its potential as a low-cost, low-carbon energy source. Evidence to this effect was the number of conference participates who were actively seeking information on natural hydrogen and were keen to follow Element One's progress both on a technology front as well as project development.

Figure 1 CEO Brad Kitchen and COO Tim Johnson at Canadian Hydrogen Convention

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"Element One is well positioned to act on the rapidly increasing international interest in natural hydrogen projects and technologies", stated Tim Johnson, Chief Operating Officer of Element One, "At the Canadian Hydrogen Convention, our team repeatedly heard the message that the world needs low-cost, low-carbon fuels to meet growing energy demand - and that natural hydrogen pathways are increasingly recognized as central to meeting this need."

About Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp.

Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: EONE) is a Canadian company focused on the exploration, development, and commercialization of natural hydrogen and critical mineral resources, as well as breakthrough hydrogen-generation technologies. The Company's projects include the Foggy Mountain critical minerals project as well as projects in Alaska and British Columbia that are prospective for hydrogen production through stimulation in the subsurface as well as critical and battery metals.

Stay connected with us as we get busy with social media:

X (formerly Twitter) at www.x.com/Element_One_H2

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/element-one-h2

YouTube at www.youtube.com/@ElementOneHydrogen

For further information visit our website at www.e1-h2.com or to connect directly, please reach out to Tim Johnson at tjohnson@e1-h2.com or 250.668.3161.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Element One Hydrogen and Critical Minerals