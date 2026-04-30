Celebrating the ecommerce leaders from Michael Kors and Gymshark shaping the future of fraud prevention and risk management

Riskified (NYSE: RSKD), a global leader in ecommerce fraud and risk intelligence, today announced the 2026 Titans of Ecommerce Awards, recognizing outstanding ecommerce leaders who are redefining fraud prevention while driving business growth.

The winners are:

Titan of Americas: Joseph Chin, Senior Director of Revenue Assurance, Michael Kors

Joseph Chin has evolved revenue assurance into a strategic lever for growth at Michael Kors. Deeply knowledgeable in fraud and payments, he maintains a hands-on approach, continually collaborating with Riskified to identify innovative opportunities, optimize performance, and pilot new initiatives. Joseph is highly effective at building internal alignment and securing stakeholder buy-in for new strategies. His leadership shone during Cyber Five, where his close collaboration with Riskified and real-time insights delivered one of Michael Kors' strongest performance periods.

Titan of Europe: Ash Cummings, Ecommerce Fraud Prevention Manager, Gymshark

Ash Cummings is revolutionizing how Gymshark addresses fraud and policy abuse, transforming it into a strategic, data-driven discipline. He achieved significant reductions in promo, loyalty, and Item Not Received (INR) abuse, protecting both revenue and customer experience. This was accomplished by implementing advanced policy rules, integrating fraud intelligence into operational systems, and utilizing tools like Identity Explore to pinpoint abusive networks. Moreover, his work integrates fraud prevention with customer care and data analytics, enabling objective, data-backed decision-making at scale and enhancing Gymshark's operational efficiency, especially during critical, high-demand product drops.

Now in its fourth year, the Titans of Ecommerce Awards honor members of Riskified's global merchant community who are turning risk management into a driver of ecommerce performance. The program recognizes leaders who have delivered strong results navigating increasingly complex fraud environments through innovation, data-driven decisioning, and close collaboration with Riskified.

Winners of the 2026 Titans of Ecommerce Awards will be celebrated across Riskified's global Ascend series. The two honorees, Titan of North America and Titan of Europe, will be showcased at their respective regional events: Ascend North America 2026, Riskified's flagship summit taking place May 4-6 in New York City and Ascend Europe in London, June 15-16. Each winner will be featured and recognized in-region, highlighting their achievements within their local ecommerce ecosystems.

Award recipients are selected through a structured evaluation process assessing leadership in ecommerce fraud and abuse management, innovation in strategy and execution, measurable business impact, and effective utilization of Riskified's AI platform and risk intelligence network. Nominees are evaluated based on outcomes such as fraud reduction, conversion and approval rate improvements, revenue growth, and operational efficiency.

This year's awards are evaluated by a distinguished panel of industry experts spanning fraud prevention, payments, ecommerce, and technology, including Rahul Mutha, CEO of Aurus; Kevin Luh, Partner at Deloitte; Dan Beardall, Head of Partnerships at IXOPAY; Gabriel Le Roux, CEO of Primer; and Juan Pablo Ortega, CEO of Yuno. The panel brings together cross-industry expertise to ensure the selection of leaders who demonstrate both innovation and measurable impact across the ecommerce ecosystem.

"Each of this year's Titans of Ecommerce faced complex fraud and risk challenges in very different environments, and still managed to improve outcomes across their businesses," said Jeff Otto, Chief Marketing Officer at Riskified. "What stands out is not just the scale of what they were dealing with, but the way they approached it in practice. They made faster, more confident decisions, improved performance, and in many cases created smoother experiences for good customers while still protecting revenue. That balance between growth and risk is what really sets them apart this year."

Ascend is Riskified's global summit series for ecommerce risk management, bringing together leading merchants, fraud and risk executives, and technology partners across North America, Europe, Australia, China, and Japan. In 2026, the series will run under the theme "Intelligence in Motion," exploring how AI, real-time intelligence, and agentic commerce are reshaping fraud prevention, checkout optimization, and digital commerce strategy.

For more information about Riskified's Titans of Ecommerce Awards, visit https://www.riskified.com/titans/

About Riskified

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) empowers businesses to unleash ecommerce growth by outsmarting risk. Many of the world's biggest brands and publicly traded companies selling online rely on Riskified for guaranteed protection against chargebacks, to fight fraud and policy abuse at scale, and to improve customer retention. Developed and managed by the largest team of ecommerce risk analysts, data scientists, and researchers, Riskified's AI-powered fraud and risk intelligence platform analyzes the individual behind each interaction to provide real-time decisions and robust identity-based insights. Learn more at riskified.com.

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Contacts:

Corporate Communications:

Cristina Dinozo

Senior Director of Communications

press@riskified.com

Investor Relations:

ir@riskified.com