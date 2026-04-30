EQS-News: Genesis Holdings, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Travaleo Co-CEO Hans Baumgartner Leads Exclusive Miami Event Showcasing Miami Tropic Jean-Georges Residences With Pierre Gasly



30.04.2026 / 14:07 CET/CEST

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MIAMI, FL - April 30, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Travaleo (OTCID: GNIS) announced its participation in a private, invitation-only event held in Miami during the Miami Grand Prix week, bringing together ultra-high-net-worth individuals and global investors to showcase the highly anticipated Miami Tropic Jean-Georges Residences, an ultra-luxury branded residential development redefining the city's high-end living landscape. This event is part of a broader series of curated experiences that Miami Real Investment, Aurami Capital and Travaleo are jointly developing, designed to engage global investors, strengthen strategic relationships, and showcase premium branded real estate opportunities within key international markets. These initiatives reflect a coordinated effort to elevate both platforms' visibility while expanding access to high-quality investment opportunities. The event was promoted and led by Hans Baumgartner, Co-CEO of Travaleo and President-Broker at Miami Real Investment (MRI), in collaboration with one of Miami's premier luxury developers, Terra Group. The gathering highlighted the Miami Tropic Jean-Georges Residences, a visionary project curated in partnership with renowned chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, blending world-class hospitality, design, and lifestyle into a new benchmark for branded luxury real estate. A central highlight of the evening was the featured appearance of F1 driver Pierre Gasly, who participated as a special guest of the event and was formally presented as part of the development's broader brand narrative. Gasly, who has secured a residence within the project, took part in the evening's program and was highlighted in front of attending investors and industry leaders, reinforcing the project's global appeal and positioning. The event attracted a curated audience of ultra-high-net-worth individuals, international investors, and key market participants, further underscoring Miami's emergence as one of the most dynamic luxury real estate markets in the United States. The timing of the gathering during this week reflects the city's growing global prominence, as the Miami Grand Prix continues to gain significance among the world's premier racing circuits, drawing elite audiences, international capital, and global attention. Oscar Brito, Co-CEO of Travaleo, attended the event alongside strategic partners, engaging directly with prospective investors and industry stakeholders. While the primary focus of the evening centered on the Miami Tropic Jean-Georges Residences, Travaleo's presence provided an opportunity to introduce its digital investment framework, designed to expand access to institutional-grade branded luxury real estate opportunities. The participation of globally recognized figures such as Gasly also reflects a broader strategic alignment within the Travaleo ecosystem, where world-class athletes and public figures are increasingly integrated into the branding and positioning of premium real estate opportunities. This approach complements Travaleo's vision of aligning influential global networks with curated investment access, enhancing both visibility and engagement across its platform. "As both a market participant and platform builder, Hans has played a pivotal role in bringing together the right audience and opportunities at the right time," said Oscar Brito. "The convergence of global events like Formula One with the continued growth of Miami's luxury market highlights why we are focusing on this city as a key hub for the future of branded real estate investing." The event reflects a broader alignment between premier developers, global brands, and next-generation investment platforms, as demand for rare, high-quality real estate assets continues to grow among global investors. Travaleo continues to work alongside strategic partners to support the structuring and distribution of opportunities within this emerging segment, reinforcing its role in shaping branded luxury real estate into a defined and investable asset class. About Aurami Capital Aurami Capital is a real estate investment platform focused on branded luxury residential and hospitality opportunities and operates as a subsidiary of Miami Real Investment. info@auramicapital.com About Miami Real Investment (MRI) With over 20 years of experience, Miami Real Investment is a leading brokerage firm specializing in branded luxury pre-construction real estate in Miami. With a track record of handling transactions for VIP clients, F1 drivers, public figures, and international investors, Miami Real Investment offers unmatched expertise and dedicated service, ensuring client satisfaction at every step of the buying process. The company offers a 360 approach, including investment portfolio design, market analysis, tax planning, and legal advice from top real estate lawyers. https://miamirealinvestment.com/ info@miamirealinvestment.com About Travaleo Travaleo is a branded real estate investment and development platform wholly owned by Genesis Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GNIS), focused on identifying, structuring, and managing income-producing and development-oriented real estate projects. The platform emphasizes professionally underwritten assets, brand-driven developments, and disciplined execution aligned with long-term ownership strategies. Travaleo's digital investment infrastructure enables accredited investors to participate in curated branded luxury real estate opportunities through structured investment vehicles designed to enhance transparency, efficiency, and investor access. https://www.travaleo.com/ X: @Travaleo_ invest@travaleo.com About Genesis Holdings, Inc. Genesis Holdings is a publicly traded holding company focused on the development, acquisition, and management of operating businesses and real-asset-related initiatives. The Company emphasizes disciplined capital allocation, sound governance practices, and long-term value creation for shareholders. https://www.regen.digital/

X: @regnisnyc Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic and business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, the failure to retain management and/or key employees, availability and cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history, failure to successfully close any proposed transactions, failure to raise sufficient capital, failure to file any required filings properly, and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Genesis Holdings assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Genesis Holdings, Inc





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