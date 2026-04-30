TOKYO, Apr 30, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mori Building Co., Ltd. and the art collective teamLab are pleased to announce that teamLab Borderless has been ranked 42nd globally and 4th in Japan in the world's most visited art museums in 2025 published by the international monthly arts newspaper The Art Newspaper.Details:https://www.theartnewspaper.com/2026/03/31/exclusive-the-worlds-100-most-visited-museums-in-2025-new-museums-a-big-hit-with-visitorsThe Art Newspaper is a monthly newspaper founded in 1990 with offices in London and New York. Leveraging an international network of correspondents active in more than 30 countries, it provides comprehensive coverage of the global art world. In 2025, the top 100 museums in the rankings attracted a total of 200 million visitors, and among them, teamLab Borderless rose significantly in the rankings from 52nd place in 2024.Artworks Featuring Cherry Blossoms and Other Spring FlowersAt teamLab Borderless - a "museum without a map" showcasing borderless artworks - works that change along with the seasons throughout the year are also exhibited, in the same flow of time as in the real world.This season, in Memory of Topography, which depicts the memories of a timeless rural mountain landscape, spring flowers (including cherry blossoms) and budding rice plants spread throughout the space, responding to the movements of visitors. Additionally, in Proliferating Immense Life - A Whole Year per Year, visitors can immerse themselves in a vast space where countless giant spring flowers are born, bloom profusely, and eventually scatter all at once.Furthermore, at EN TEA HOUSE, when a cup of tea has been prepared, spring flowers bloom infinitely within the cup, allowing visitors to drink in the infinitely expanding world. In Continuous Life and Death at the Now of Eternity II, flowers change with the real-time seasons, and the light and shadow within the exhibition space shift in sync with the actual sunrise and sunset.In the real world, cherry blossom season will soon come to an end, but at teamLab Borderless, spring flowers will continue to bloom for a little while longer. Please come and experience this moment of spring within a world of art that changes with the seasons.Ever-evolving teamLab BorderlessteamLab Borderless, a "museum without a map," showcases borderless digital artworks produced by the art collective teamLab. The artworks expand dynamically out of rooms and interact with and are influenced by other works; there are no boundaries between the works, and at times they intermingle with each other. Through such a group of works, teamLab Borderless is one borderless world without boundaries. Visitors can additionally immerse themselves in the borderless art to "wander, explore, discover in one borderless world," enjoying a unique experience.Furthermore, teamLab Borderless has been selected for the American international news magazine TIME Magazine's "World's Greatest Places 2024."Museum Overview- Name: teamLab Borderless: MORI Building DIGITAL ART MUSEUMhttps://www.teamlab.art/e/tokyo/- Location: Azabudai Hills Garden Plaza B B1F (5-9 Toranomon, Minato, Tokyo) (Azabudai Hills https://www.azabudai-hills.com )- Hours: 8:30 - 21:00*Last entry one hour before closing* EN TEA HOUSE opens 30 minutes after the museum opening time, and last orders are taken 30 minutes before closing.*Open days/hours are subject to change. For the latest information, please check the official website.*Closes at 17:00 on Tuesday, May 26*Closes at 22:00 from Thursday, April 23 through Tuesday, April 28; Friday, May 1 through Tuesday, May 5- Closed:Tuesday, May 19; Tuesday, June 23, 30*Closed days are subject to change. For the latest information, please check the official website.- Ticket Prices: Adults (18 and above): JPY 3,600~13 - 17 years: JPY 2,8004 - 12 years: JPY 1,5003 years and under: FreeVisitors with disabilities: JPY 1,800~*Tickets have designated dates/times.* Tickets for adults and visitors with disabilities are subject to a dynamic pricing system.Please purchase a ticket for the designated date/time upon checking the ticket price for that day.*Tickets purchased on site at the museum will be +JPY 200 in addition to the above price.- Ticket Purchase https://www.teamlab.art/e/tokyo/- Press Kit https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ktiauv5xq8s0jzr/AAASjm3y4EKWTqRidKoIuCM5a?dl=0Press InquiriesteamLab Borderless: MORI Building DIGITAL ART MUSEUMPublic Relations Office (within Kyodo Public Relations Co., Ltd)Email: borderless-pr@kyodo-pr.co.jpPress Release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20260430_EN.pdfSource: teamLab BorderlessCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.