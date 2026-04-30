PVP Labs, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has been invited to present at the Pain Therapeutics Summit Europe, taking place in Amsterdam from May 7-8, 2026. The meeting will feature Chief Medical Officer Joe Stauffer, DO, MBA, FAPCR, who will present "Clinical Regulatory Lessons from Taphalgin (Lumekefamide)"

An Important Regulatory Milestone

A central highlight of the presentation is a recent and pivotal update from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). In March 2026, the DEA conducted a scientific review of the chemical structure of Lumekefamide in accordance with the definitions within the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) and its implementing regulations. Based on this review, DEA determined that Lumekefamide is NOT a controlled substance or a listed chemical under the CSA.

This ruling serves as a significant market differentiator, officially separating Lumekefamide from the regulatory constraints of traditional opioid scheduling. By operating outside of the CSA, the asset is substantially de-risked, as it eliminates the administrative oversight, manufacturing constraints, and potential prescribing barriers that typically limit the commercial reach of scheduled analgesics.

High-Potency Relief Without Opioid Liability

"The invitation to present our work at this prestigious summit is a profound honor," said Eugene Zabolotsky, CEO of PVP Labs. "Our mission has always been to deliver potent pain relief without the systemic risks and regulatory burdens of conventional opioids. The DEA's determination that Taphalgin (Lumekefamide) is not a controlled substance validates our structural design and marks the beginning of a new chapter in safer, more accessible pain management."

Investment and Clinical Highlights:

Non-Scheduled Advantage: Officially designated by the DEA as a non-controlled substance, allowing for standard manufacturing and Rx workflows without the friction of federal scheduling.

Officially designated by the DEA as a non-controlled substance, allowing for standard manufacturing and Rx workflows without the friction of federal scheduling. Selective Mechanism: Utilizes selective µ1-opioid receptor agonism and calcium channel modulation to deliver analgesia while sparing µ2 opioid receptors responsible for addiction, euphoria, and respiratory depression.

Utilizes selective µ1-opioid receptor agonism and calcium channel modulation to deliver analgesia while sparing µ2 opioid receptors responsible for addiction, euphoria, and respiratory depression. Rapid Onset: Provides meaningful relief for acute post-operative pain within 15-30 minutes of administration.

Provides meaningful relief for acute post-operative pain within 15-30 minutes of administration. Superior Safety Profile: Supported by over 100,000 documented human exposures; to date, there has been no recorded clinical evidence of euphoria, addiction, or respiratory depression events in pivotal trials or post-marketed experience.

Supported by over 100,000 documented human exposures; to date, there has been no recorded clinical evidence of euphoria, addiction, or respiratory depression events in pivotal trials or post-marketed experience. IP and Pipeline: Core IP is protected through 2036; with a U.S. development strategy focused on high-value initial markets in acute pain, post-surgical care, military trauma, and veterinary medicine.

About PVP Labs

PVP Labs is a biotechnology leader dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based solutions. By leveraging translational science and advanced peptide engineering, the company is advancing a pipeline of safe and effective treatments for pain, wound care, and infectious diseases.

About the Pain Therapeutics Summit Europe

The Pain Therapeutics Summit Europe is a premier international conference where leaders from the biopharmaceutical industry, academia, and government gather to explore the latest advances in pain treatment. The forum provides thoughtful insight into cutting-edge drug discovery science, preclinical development trends, and the analysis of clinical-stage pain therapies.

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Contacts:

Media Strategic Partnership Inquiries:

Name: Eugene Zabolotsky, CEO

Phone: (941) 237-0898

E-mail: e.zabolotsky@pvp-labs.com

Website: www.pvp-labs.com