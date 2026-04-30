Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii :
Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc
LEI: 2138006A8FCYYWSJKE32
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii :
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
Name
James Walker (Leith) Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Livingston, Scotland
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4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.) v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi :
28 April 2026
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
28 April 2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
7.0%
0.0%
7.0%
7,550,000
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
6.3%
0.0%
6.3%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rights ix
% of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
GB00BPJMQ253
(Ordinary Shares)
7,550,000
0
7.0%
0
SUBTOTAL 8. A
7,550,000
7.0%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
Settlement xii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
X
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
Name xv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|
Name of the proxy holder
n/a
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information xvi
Place of completion
Livingston, United Kingdom
Date of completion
28 April 2026