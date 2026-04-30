The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30
THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC
LEI:549300Z41EP32MI2DN29
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 29 April 2026 was 1395.01p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
30 April 2026
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