Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd: Teva's 2025 Healthy Future Report Highlights Environmental and Access to Medicines Progress, Including Meeting All Sustainability-Linked Bond Targets

Teva exceeded all sustainability-linked bond targets, linking financial performance to expanded patient access to medicines and reduced environmental impact.

Through its global access to medicines programs, Teva reached nearly 8 million people through product donations around the world.

39% reduction in Teva's Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions since 2019 and 32% reduction in Scope 3 GHG emissions since 2020-exceeding 25% reduction targets.

More than 99% of active employees completed compliance and ethics training.

Teva's generic medicines contributed $36.4 billion in savings for healthcare systems across 21 countries.

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) today published its 2025 Healthy Future Report, outlining performance against its sustainability targets, which are focused on the issues most relevant to its business, patients and the planet. Teva surpassed all 2025 targets associated with its sustainability-linked bonds-totaling approximately $7.5 billion across its 2021 and 2023 issuances. These commitments reflect progress in areas such as climate action, health equity and access to medicines, linking financial and sustainability performance.

"Advancing sustainability is fundamental to how we operate at Teva," said Richard Francis, Teva's President and CEO. "Our 2025 Healthy Future Report shows how we're building the future we want to see-addressing global challenges by using our footprint, resources and skills to drive meaningful impact for our business and stakeholders."

Healthy People

Teva operates eight access to medicines programs focused on delivering life-changing treatments to underserved populations. Several programs incorporate health system strengthening and capacity-building components, reflecting a holistic approach to improving health outcomes. Through these efforts, Teva reached nearly 8 million people with product donations and approximately 399,000 people through health system strengthening initiatives worldwide.

Healthy Planet

Teva reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from its operations (Scopes 1 and 2) by 39% since 2019, surpassing its 25% target. The Company also reduced GHG emissions from its value chain (Scope 3)-which account for approximately 90% of its total GHG emissions-by 32% since 2020, exceeding its 25% target ahead of schedule. Teva continued transitioning to cleaner energy, with 60% of total electricity consumption sourced from renewables and 100% renewable electricity via three long-term power purchase agreements to date, which cover various Teva sites in Europe and Israel. In addition, 73% of applicable Teva sites reached safe discharge levels of antimicrobials-helping address antimicrobial resistance (AMR), a growing global health threat that reduces the effectiveness of medicines and makes infections harder to treat.

Healthy Business

Teva continues to uphold strong standards for responsible and ethical practices across its operations, including its supply chain. The Company evaluated 100% of all submitted Third-Party Representative business partners through its due diligence tool. In addition, 66% of significant suppliers (by spend) have undergone sustainability performance evaluations. Teva also maintained a strong culture of compliance, with more than 99% of active employees completing their assigned annual compliance and ethics training.

Teva's generic medicines portfolio delivers substantial savings for healthcare systems, expanding patient access to essential medicines and strengthening the long-term sustainability of care. In 2025, Teva's generic medicines contributed $36.4 billion in savings for healthcare systems across 21 countries.

Teva continues to be recognized and was ranked in the top 10% for its sector across most leading sustainability ratings, with scores improving across five of six priority benchmarks in 2025, including Sustainalytics, MSCI, S&P Global, EcoVadis and CDP (water). The Company was also named to TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies for the second consecutive year.

By embedding sustainability priorities throughout its operations, Teva is strengthening its resilience while working towards a healthy future for people and the planet.

Read the full 2025 Healthy Future Report to learn more.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is transforming into a leading innovative biopharmaceutical Company, enabled by a world-class generics business. For over 120 years, Teva's commitment has never wavered. From innovating in the fields of neuroscience and immunology to providing complex generic medicines, biosimilars and pharmacy brands worldwide, Teva is dedicated to addressing patients' needs, now and in the future. At Teva, We Are All In For Better Health. To learn more about how, visit www.tevapharm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace; our significant indebtedness; our business and operations in general; compliance, regulatory and litigation matters; other financial and economic risks; and other factors discussed in this press release, and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, including in the sections captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements." Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.