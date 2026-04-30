Researchers in Canada designed an air-source heat pump integrated with an air-based solar collector and radiant floor heating for cold climates, showing that the proposed system configuratuon could improve the coefficient of performance from 2-4 to 2-6 and reduce significantly annual energy consumption.Researchers from the University of Calgary in Canada have investigated the thermodynamic performance of an air-source heat pump (ASHP) integrated with an air-based solar collector (SAC) for radiant floor heating in cold climates. The system was simulated in the transient system simulation tool (TRNSYS) ...

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