Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc - Change of ISIN

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30

London, 30 April 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Grand Vision Media Holdings plc

( "GVMH" or the "Company")



Change of ISIN

Further to the announcement on 31 October 2025, the Company announces that the new ISIN has been approved. The details of the new ISIN are GB00BTQKTR62.

The new ISIN is expected to take effect on or around 5 May 2026. After this change has been implemented, the Company will seek to restore trading in its ordinary shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

A further announcement will be made in due course.

For more information contact: