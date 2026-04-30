Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc - Change of ISIN
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30
London, 30 April 2026
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
( "GVMH" or the "Company")
Change of ISIN
Further to the announcement on 31 October 2025, the Company announces that the new ISIN has been approved. The details of the new ISIN are GB00BTQKTR62.
The new ISIN is expected to take effect on or around 5 May 2026. After this change has been implemented, the Company will seek to restore trading in its ordinary shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.
A further announcement will be made in due course.
For more information contact:
Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
Jonathan Lo, Director
http://gvmh.co.uk/
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7866 2145