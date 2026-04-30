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PR Newswire
30.04.2026 14:36 Uhr
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Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc - Change of ISIN

Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc - Change of ISIN

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30

London, 30 April 2026
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE


Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
( "GVMH" or the "Company")

Change of ISIN

Further to the announcement on 31 October 2025, the Company announces that the new ISIN has been approved. The details of the new ISIN are GB00BTQKTR62.

The new ISIN is expected to take effect on or around 5 May 2026. After this change has been implemented, the Company will seek to restore trading in its ordinary shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

A further announcement will be made in due course.

For more information contact:

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc

Jonathan Lo, Director

http://gvmh.co.uk/

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7866 2145
or info@gvmh.co.uk

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.