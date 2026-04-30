SETO Holdings, Inc. Announces Phased Digital Infrastructure and Fintech Strategy to Support Long-Term Enterprise Value

Company Initiates Development of Enterprise Digital Layer Designed to Enhance Operational Efficiency, Data Capabilities and Consumer Engagement Across Its Vertically Integrated Platform

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Seto Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:SETO) ("SETO" or the "Company") a publicly traded, vertically integrated total beverage platform operating at the intersection of consumer packaged goods, distribution, marketing, and technology, today announced plans to implement a phased digital infrastructure and fintech strategy.

SETO is uniquely positioned to execute this strategy through its vertically integrated operating model, which includes brand ownership, licensed importation, wholesale distribution, experiential marketing platforms, and multi-brand consumer engagement.

By developing digital infrastructure on top of assets and resources the Company owns and controls, SETO intends to pursue measured, real-world platform development aligned with regulatory requirements and public-market accountability.

"Our focus is not on speculation; it is on building and controlling the infrastructure that supports our business," said Janon Costley, Chairman & CEO of SETO Holdings, Inc. "We are taking a disciplined, compliance-first approach to developing internal digital systems and engagement tools that strengthen our route to market, improve operational visibility, and support long-term growth and enterprise value."

Strategic Objectives

The Company's digital strategy is designed to:

Enhance consumer engagement and loyalty capabilities

Improve operational and capital efficiency

Establish enterprise-level data visibility and reporting infrastructure

Support scalable brand participation across physical and digital channels

All initiatives are being developed in alignment with public-company standards, applicable alcohol industry regulations, and Regulation A capital markets requirements.

Initial Infrastructure Engagement

As part of the initial phase, SETO has engaged BLAQclouds, Inc. (OTC:BCDS) as an infrastructure and execution partner to support early-stage development.

BLAQclouds will assist in the design and phased implementation of modular digital systems intended to support:

Institutional-grade governance

Data integrity and auditability

Secure engagement infrastructure

Scalable architecture

This engagement supports SETO's broader objective of introducing automation, digital engagement capabilities, and AI-enabled experience layers across its brand ecosystem.

The Company expects to evaluate and integrate additional partners over time across data, payments, consumer engagement, social fintech, and enterprise systems as the platform evolves.

Phased Implementation Framework

SETO intends to execute its strategy through a structured, compliance-first framework, with each phase subject to internal governance, legal review, regulatory alignment, and Board oversight.

Phase One - Utility-Based Digital Engagement

Phase One will focus on the deployment of utility-based digital engagement tools across select SETO brand initiatives. These tools are designed to support:

Consumer loyalty and access programs

Cultural participation tied to brand and experiential activations

Verified engagement and participation tracking

These initiatives are intended solely for utility, access, and engagement purposes and do not represent equity interests, profit participation or investment products.

Future Phases

Subsequent phases may include:

Social Fintech & Consumer Data Integration

Connecting engagement across retail, experiential, and digital channels with verified participation and first-party consumer insights

Enterprise Digital Infrastructure & Governance

Internal systems supporting inventory visibility, activation tracking, and audit-ready reporting

Selective Real-World Asset (RWA) Digitization

Evaluation of frameworks to track & manage select Company-owned assets

Platform Expansion & Partner Enablement

Potential extension of SETO's infrastructure to aligned partners on a modular basis

Alcohol production, pricing, and distribution will continue to operate strictly within the U.S. three-tier regulatory system through SETO's licensed subsidiaries and distribution partners.

Each phase will be evaluated independently and implemented only following appropriate internal approvals.

Outlook

SETO expects to provide updates as individual initiatives are developed and implemented.

About SETO Holdings, Inc.

SETO Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:SETO) is a publicly traded, vertically integrated total beverage platform focused on building and scaling culturally relevant, high-growth brands across spirits, ready-to-drink, and functional beverage categories. Guided by its mission to "Own the Spirit," SETO is developing an integrated ecosystem spanning brand ownership, importation, distribution, experiential marketing, and digital engagement - designed to support scalable growth and long-term value creation.

About BLAQclouds, Inc.

BLAQclouds, Inc. develops blockchain-based infrastructure and applications designed to bridge traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems. Its platforms include payments, wallet, and decentralized exchange solutions.

Website: www.BLAQclouds.io

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, or projections regarding future activities or results. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially due to regulatory developments, market conditions, execution risks, and other factors. Digital initiatives referenced herein are intended for utility and engagement purposes only and do not represent securities or investment contracts. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

Email: IR@seto-holdings.com

Website: www.seto-holdings.com

Ticker: OTCID:SETO

Exchange: OTC Markets

SOURCE: SETO Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/seto-holdings-inc.-announces-phased-digital-infrastructure-and-fintech-1161856