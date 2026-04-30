New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ: WAVE) ("Eco Wave Power" or the "Company"), a leading onshore wave energy technology company, today announced its participation in the D. Boral Capital Global Conference, taking place on May 7, 2026, at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Eco Wave Power's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Inna Braverman, will host one-on-one meetings with investors and other interested parties on May 7, 2026, from 9:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. ET.





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During the meetings, Ms. Braverman is expected to discuss Eco Wave Power's recent operational progress, including the Company's grid-connected wave energy power station in Israel and its pilot project at the Port of Los Angeles, launched in collaboration with Shell Marine Renewable Energy. She is also expected to provide updates on the Company's expanding international growth pipeline, including planned projects in Taiwan, India, and Portugal.

In addition, discussions may address Eco Wave Power's potential role in supporting next-generation digital and industrial infrastructure by serving as a renewable energy layer for AI-related facilities, ports, and energy-intensive assets located near coastlines.

To register for one-on-one meetings with management at The Plaza Hotel in New York City, interested parties should contact the DBC Conference Team at: dbcconferenceteam@dboralcapital.com

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York, focused on strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions for middle-market and emerging growth companies. Since its inception in 2020, the firm has aggregated approximately $35 billion in capital and executed approximately 400 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ: WAVE) is a leading onshore wave energy company that converts ocean and sea waves into clean, reliable, and cost-efficient electricity using its patented and intelligent technology. By generating renewable power directly from existing coastal infrastructure such as breakwaters, jetties, and piers, Eco Wave Power enables sustainable electricity production in close proximity to coastal cities, ports, and energy-intensive infrastructure.

As global electricity demand continues to rise with the growth of artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, and next-generation data centers, Eco Wave Power's technology is designed to help provide renewable energy near shorelines where many data centers, industrial facilities, and population centers are located.

The Company developed and operates Israel's first grid-connected wave energy power station and recently launched the first-ever onshore wave energy pilot station at the Port of Los Angeles, in collaboration with Shell Marine Renewable Energy. Eco Wave Power is expanding globally with projects planned in Portugal, Taiwan, and India, representing a project pipeline of 404.7 MW.

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Source: D.Boral Capital