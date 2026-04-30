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WKN: A2PW4P | ISIN: GB00BJHPLV88 | Ticker-Symbol: 3XH
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 15:25
2,380 Euro
+0,85 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
NINETY ONE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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NINETY ONE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4002,60016:13
PR Newswire
30.04.2026 14:48 Uhr
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Ninety One UK Limited - Form 8.3 - DCC plc

Ninety One UK Limited - Form 8.3 - DCC plc

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30

Ap27

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER

RULES, 2022 BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1.KEY INFORMATION

(a)Full name of discloser

Ninety One UK Limited

(b)Owner or controller of interests and shortpositions disclosed, if different from 1(a)

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies isinsufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor andbeneficiaries must be named.

(c)Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whoserelevant securities this form relates

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

DCC plc

(d)If an exempt fund manager connected with anofferor/offeree, state this and specify identityof offeror/offeree (Note 1)

No

(e)Date position held/dealing undertaken

For an opening position disclosure, state thelatest practicable date prior to the disclosure

29 April 2026

(f)In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is thediscloser also making disclosures in respectof any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state"N/A"

No

2.INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

If there are interests and short positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

Ap28

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

(Note 2)

Class of relevant security
(Note 3)

ORD EUR0.25 (CDI)

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1)Relevant securities owned and/or controlled

2,905,568 *

3.40

(2)Cash-settled derivatives

(3)Stock-settled derivatives(including options) andagreements to purchase/sell

Total

2,905,568 *

3.40

*Ninety One UK Limited does not have discretion over voting rights in respect of 515,491 shares that are included in the total above.

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

3.DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 4)

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)Purchases and sales

Class of relevant
security

Purchase/sale

Number of
securities

Price per unit
(Note 5)

ORD EUR0.25 (CDI)

Sale

3,413

59.0217

Ap29

(b)Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of
relevant
security

Product
description
e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position,increasing/ reducing a long/ short position

Number of
reference
securities
(Note 6)

Price
per unit
(Note 5)

(c)Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of
relevant
security

Product
descriptione.g. call
option

Writing,purchasing,selling,varying
etc.

Number
of
securities
to which
option
relates
(Note 6)

Exercise
price per
unit

Type
e.g.
American,
European
etc.

Expiry
date

Option
money
paid/
receivedper unit

(ii)Exercise

Class of
relevant
security

Product
description
e.g. call
option

Exercising/
exercised
against

Number of
securities

Exercise
price per
unit
(Note 5)

(d)Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)

Class of
relevant
security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription,
conversion, exercise

Details

Price per unit (if
applicable)
(Note 5)

Ap30

4.OTHER INFORMATION

(a)Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreementor understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securitieswhich may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealingentered into by the person making the disclosure and any party tothe offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer.

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. Ifthere are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state"none"

(b)Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understandingbetween the person disclosing and any other person relatingto the voting rights of any relevant securities under any optionreferred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or futureacquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which anyderivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, thisshould be stated.

(c)Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?

NO

Date of disclosure

30 April 2026

Contact name

Charmaine Haliburton /

Mark Roper

Telephone number

+44 20 3938 2050 /

+44 20 3938 1973

Public disclosures under Rule 8.3 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

Ap31

NOTES ON FORM 8.3

1.See the definition of "connected fund manager" in Rule 2.2 of Part A of the Rules.

2.See the definition of "interest in a relevant security" in Rule 2.5 of Part A of the Rules and see Rule 8.6(a) and (b) of Part B of the Rules.

3.See the definition of "relevant securities" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

4.See the definition of "dealing" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

5.If the economic exposure to changes in the price of securities is limited, for example, by virtue of a stop loss arrangement relating to a spread bet, full details must be given.

6.See Rule 2.5(d) of Part A of the Rules.

7.If details included in a disclosure under Rule 8 are incorrect, they should be corrected as soon as practicable in a subsequent disclosure. Such disclosure should state clearly that it corrects details disclosed previously, identify the disclosure or disclosures being corrected, and provide sufficient detail for the reader to understand the nature of the corrections. In the case of any doubt, the Panel should be consulted.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

References in these notes to "the Rules" are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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