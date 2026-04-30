Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Legacy Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: LEGY) (the "Company" or "Legacy Gold") is pleased to announce that Phase 1 of its 2026 drill program, consisting of diamond drilling on the Baner Gold Mine Property in Idaho County, Idaho, USA (the "Baner Property"), is targeting start-up the week of May 11, 2026. This 2026 drill program targeting 40,000 feet (12,194 metres) of drilling, will commence with approximately 12,000 feet (3,658 metres) of diamond drilling and will be followed with approximately 28,000 feet (8,536 metres) of reverse circulation drilling ("RC"). The 2026 drill program is designed to follow up on the previously announced, successful 2025 drill results targeting the Main Zone and NE Zone at the Baner Property, as well as new exploration targets indicated by large gold-in-soil anomalies coincident with geophysical conductors similar magnetic highs similar to those associated with the Main Zone.

"The Legacy Gold team has been working diligently with its contractors to mobilize two diamond drills for a dynamic Phase 1 startup, taking full advantage of seasonal light," said Brian Hinchcliffe, Chairman and CEO of Legacy Gold. "We hope to build on the momentum from the $10 million financing completed in April and move right into our 2026 drill campaign of infill, step-out and exploration drilling aimed at delineating a maiden mineral resource on the Baner Property in late Q4 2026 or early Q1 2027."

An RC Drill Contractor has been engaged for the Phase 2 of the 2026 drill program which is expected to commence during the summer of 2026, after the Phase 1 diamond drill program has been completed. The RC drill plan includes holes from previously permitted drill pads, some of which were used during the 2025 drill campaign, and certain new drill pads for which permits are expected during the first week of May 2026.

The Company intends to conduct additional work and technical studies to evaluate whether sufficient data may be obtained to compliment a future mineral resource estimate that the Company hopes to undertake. This may include metallurgical testwork, deportment studies and airborne geophysics (for follow-up exploration).

Review by Qualified Person

Mr. Mike Sutton, P.Geo., Director and Vice President, Exploration of the Company, is the "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release. Mr. Sutton has not reviewed the mineral tenure, nor independently verified the legal status or ownership of the Baner Property or any underlying property agreements.

About Legacy Gold Mines Ltd.

The Company is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LEGY". The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the mineral claims comprising the Baner Property located in Idaho County, Idaho, USA.

The Baner Property sits within the historic Orogrande Gold Mining District that hosts numerous gold deposits and gold mines along geologic structures that have hosted gold production since Idaho's first gold rush in the late 1800s.

Additional information about the Company and the Baner Property is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile, including a technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Baner Project, Idaho County, Idaho, USA", dated effective August 1, 2024, prepared by Steven A. Osterberg, Ph.D., P.G. (the "Technical Report").

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected commencement of diamond drilling the week of May 11, 2026, the expected timing of the RC drill program, the expected receipt of permit approvals, the size, scope, timing and completion of the Company's 2026 drill program and other exploration and technical work, the Company's objective of obtaining sufficient data to support a potential initial mineral resource estimate, the timing and completion of any such mineral resource estimate, estimates of mineralization from drilling, sampling and geophysical surveys, geological information projected from drilling and sampling results and the potential quantities and grades of the target zones, the potential for minerals and/or mineral resources and reserves, and statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Baner Property and the Company that may be described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Filing Statement of the Company dated effective September 19, 2024 or referred to in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 available at www.sedarplus.ca, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295161

Source: Legacy Gold Mines Ltd.