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PR Newswire
30.04.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: NASA's Jared Isaacman Celebrates Artemis II Success at NYSE

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 30th

  • Equities are higher on Thursday morning following earnings from Global X NYSE 100 ETF components Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Apple.
  • Former Fed policymaker Loretta Mester will join NYSE Live to deliver her takeaways from Wednesday's interest rate decision.
  • NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman will deliver executive remarks at the NYSE before joining NYSE Live for an interview celebrating the success of the Artemis II mission.
  • Astronauts from the Artemis II mission will join Kristen Scholer for a 'Bell Moment' on Friday.

Opening Bell
NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman celebrates the success of the Artemis II mission

Closing Bell
RAISE Summit marks its third edition, convening global leaders and positioning Paris at the center of Europe's AI ecosystem.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2970233/NYSE_April_30_Market_Update.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2970232/NYSE_Bill_Ackman.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5947476/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-nasas-jared-isaacman-celebrates-artemis-ii-success-at-nyse-302758839.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

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