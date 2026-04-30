VVater LLC: VVater Awarded $5 Million Dollar Contract to Partner with the City of Bastrop for Next-Generation Municipal Water Treatment Infrastructure

One of Central Texas's fastest-growing cities joins a wave of U.S. municipalities, utilities, and major operators adopting VVater's advanced, chemical-free treatment technology to address accelerating water demand and tightening supply.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / VVater, America's Next Water Company and the world's premier innovator in advanced water treatment solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a $5 million contract to partner with the City of Bastrop, Texas, to deliver next-generation, chemical-free water treatment infrastructure. The contract adds Bastrop to a rapidly growing list of U.S. municipalities, utilities, and major operators turning to VVater to address mounting pressure on water capacity, quality, and long-term resilience.

Bastrop, located just east of Austin, has emerged as one of Central Texas's most dynamic economic hubs, with regional operations from companies such as SpaceX, Tesla, and xAI, anchoring a growing concentration of technology and advanced manufacturing activity. That growth has placed significant new demand on local water infrastructure, prompting city leadership to pursue a modernization strategy well ahead of most comparable municipalities. The VVater deployment will expand Bastrop's treatment capacity and provide the city with the operational flexibility to support its long-term water strategy without costly retrofits.

"From Corpus Christi staring down a Day Zero scenario to data center developers fighting over water allocations that don't yet exist, the U.S. water crisis has stopped being a future problem," said Kevin Gast, Chairman & CEO of VVater. "We're seeing unprecedented demand from cities, utilities, real estate developers, and industrial operators across the country who realize legacy treatment isn't built for what's coming. Bastrop is part of that wave, and the communities moving early are the ones that will thrive over the next decade. The rest will be playing catch-up."

With award-winning technologies recognized across four of the most respected innovation programs of 2025, including the TIME Best Invention, CES Best of Innovation, Inc. Best in Business, and the World Future Award, VVater has built a global reputation for redefining water quality, safety, and long-term resilience. Its selection by the City of Bastrop reflects a commitment to delivering safe, reliable, and high-performance water infrastructure that serves the community today and scales with its growth for decades to come.

"As a city, we have a responsibility to make sure our water infrastructure is ready for the growth that's coming," said Mayor Ishmael Harris. "It's not just about what we've already built. I've spent over twenty years working in water and wastewater in Central Texas, and what cities are looking at today is very different from the way we've built systems in the past. Working with VVater gives us an opportunity to explore new technology and be at the forefront of efforts aimed at improving how we efficiently treat and reuse water for our community."

"We looked hard at every option available to us," said Sylvia Carrillo-Trevino, City Manager of Bastrop. "VVater's technology gives Bastrop a level of water quality, operational efficiency, and long-term flexibility that conventional treatment systems simply cannot match. This is about serving our residents well today while building the foundation for whatever the next decade brings."

At the core of the deployment is VVater's Farady Reactor, a proprietary, chemical-free, electricity-based water treatment platform that delivers safer, cleaner, and more energy-efficient water treatment than conventional chemical, filter, and membrane systems. The technology has driven VVater's rapid adoption across industrial, municipal, and commercial sectors and underpins a global deployment footprint that has surpassed 4.3 billion gallons treated.

The Bastrop contract follows a series of major commercial commitments for VVater, including a recent multi-million-dollar agreement with Nestle, as well as multiple expanding engagements across municipal, industrial, real estate, and data center verticals. Together, these projects reflect a broader shift in how U.S. operators and communities are approaching water, treating it as a strategic asset central to growth, resilience, and competitiveness, rather than as an afterthought.

As cities across the country contend with population growth, tightening regulations, and mounting pressure on traditional water supply, Bastrop's approach reflects what is rapidly becoming the standard for forward-looking communities: deploying advanced, proven treatment infrastructure built to perform under whatever the next decade demands.

About VVater

VVater is America's Next Water Company, delivering the future of purification through its award-winning Farady Reactor (TIME Best Invention 2025, CES Best of Innovation 2025, Inc. Best in Business 2025, World Future Award 2025, the first company in history to win all four in a single year), proprietary ALTEP (Advanced Low Tension Electroporation Process), Advanced Dissolved Air Flotation, and Micro & Nano Bubble technologies. Unlike outdated chemical, filter, and membrane systems, VVater's electric-field breakthroughs eliminate PFAS, microplastics, microorganisms, and other contaminants with record retention times, without toxic byproducts or costly consumables. With over 4.3 billion gallons treated and validation from global leaders, VVater is scaling into municipal drinking water and wastewater, DPR/IPR, onsite reuse for data centers, commercial buildings, and resorts, residential purification, and consumer health water, delivering a 60% smaller footprint, 40% CapEx savings, 80% OpEx savings, and 40% less energy use. For more information please visit www.vvater.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding VVater and its future financial and operational performance, as well as its strategy, future operations, estimated financial position, estimated revenues, and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward looking statements. When used in this press release, including any oral statements made in connection therewith, the words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, VVater expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements herein, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. VVater cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of VVater. These risks include, but are not limited to, our status as an early stage Company with a history of losses; our expectation of incurring significant expenses and continuing losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to develop key commercial relationships with suppliers and customers; Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

VVater Global Media Office

media@vvater.com

Nick Koulermos

vvater@5wpr.com

Colin Guerra

Communication Director

City of Bastrop

cguerra@cityofbastrop.org

512-718-1568

SOURCE: VVater LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/vvater-awarded-5-million-dollar-contract-to-partner-with-the-city-of-bastrop-for-next-g-1161962