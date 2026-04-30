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ACCESS Newswire
30.04.2026 15:02 Uhr
120 Leser
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LoanLogics Launches LoanBeam Broker Portal

Self-Service Platform Levels Playing Field for Independent Mortgage Brokers by Eliminating Manual Income Calculation, Reducing Errors, and Increasing Efficiency

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / LoanBeam Broker Portal. Powered by ThoughtFocus, the proprietary online portal gives independent brokers - a traditionally underserved but essential part of the mortgage ecosystem - access to LoanBeam Income Calculation, an advanced technology previously only available to larger lenders.

LoanBeam is designed to eliminate manual income calculation, reduce errors and produce clean, underwriter-ready documents, enabling fast and accurate income verification for all borrower types using standardized, guideline-driven calculations.

"Independent brokers represent approximately 20 percent of the market, but typically lack enterprise-grade income verification tools," said Dave Parker, CEO of LoanLogics. "Our online portal provides speed, accuracy, scalability, and credibility - enabling brokers to deliver more reliable files to lenders and increased consumer transparency, helping them level the playing field with large wholesale aggregators."

Independent brokers can use the LoanBeam Broker Portal to upload loan files including borrower information and tax documents, submit multiple orders in bulk, process payments, track order status in real time, and receive automated income results. If audit findings exist, additional documents can be uploaded and resubmitted directly through the portal.

About LoanLogics

LoanLogics is a leader in asset integrity and investor-led business outcomes for the mortgage industry, providing technologies that automate critical mortgage manufacturing components including income calculation, document processing, and file integrity checks. These services help mortgage loan originators, large aggregators, investors, and GSEs reduce their overhead and overall portfolio risk. The company serves 700+ clients including 60 percent of the largest lenders in the U.S., with more than half of all loans processed running through LoanLogics technologies. To learn more, visit www.loanlogics.com.

Media Contact

Joshua Greenwald
jgreenwald@stantonprm.com
646-504-7306

SOURCE: LoanLogics



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/loanlogics-launches-loanbeam-broker-portal-1162392

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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