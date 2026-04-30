Vandenbergs Fine Jewellery Recognized as 2026 Consumer Choice Award Winner for Jewellers in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Vandenbergs Fine Jewellery has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Jewellers category for Winnipeg. This recognition reflects the company's reputation for exceptional craftsmanship, personalized service, and its commitment to helping clients celebrate life's most meaningful moments.

Since 1997, Vandenbergs Fine Jewellery has been a trusted destination for fine jewellery in Winnipeg, offering expert design, restoration, and repair services. With over 28 years of experience, the company has built a legacy rooted in artistry, precision, and a deep understanding of the emotional significance behind each piece.

Specializing in custom design, Vandenbergs Fine Jewellery works closely with clients to bring unique visions to life. From one-of-a-kind engagement rings to bespoke jewellery pieces, each creation is thoughtfully designed and meticulously crafted. The team's ability to translate personal stories into meaningful designs has made the company a standout in the local jewellery industry.

"Receiving the Consumer Choice Award is an honour for our entire team," said the Vandenbergs Fine Jewellery team. "We are passionate about creating and restoring pieces that hold lasting meaning for our clients. This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in us and inspires us to continue delivering exceptional craftsmanship and service."

In addition to custom creations, Vandenbergs Fine Jewellery offers expert repair and restoration services. Its master goldsmiths bring a high level of skill and attention to detail to every project, whether restoring treasured heirlooms or refining existing pieces. This combination of technical expertise and artistic vision ensures that every item is handled with care and precision.

The company's commitment to integrity and quality is evident in every aspect of its work. By maintaining high standards and focusing on long-term relationships, Vandenbergs Fine Jewellery has earned a loyal client base and a strong reputation throughout Winnipeg.

Consumer Choice Award is based on independent consumer research that measures reputation, service quality, and customer satisfaction. Businesses are evaluated within their respective markets to identify those that consistently exceed expectations. Being named a 2026 winner highlights Vandenbergs Fine Jewellery's dedication to excellence and its strong standing within the Winnipeg community.

As the jewellery industry continues to evolve, Vandenbergs Fine Jewellery remains focused on combining traditional craftsmanship with modern design. With a passion for creating meaningful pieces and a commitment to quality, the company is well-positioned to continue celebrating life's milestones with its clients for years to come.

About Vandenbergs Fine Jewellery

Vandenbergs Fine Jewellery is a Winnipeg-based jeweller specializing in custom design, fine jewellery, and expert repair services. Established in 1997, the company is known for its master goldsmiths, precision craftsmanship, and personalized approach to creating and restoring meaningful pieces. With over 28 years of experience, Vandenbergs Fine Jewellery continues to deliver exceptional quality and artistry. Learn more at www.vandenbergs.ca

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/vandenbergs-fine-jewellery-recognized-as-2026-consumer-choice-aw-1162408