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ACCESS Newswire
30.04.2026 15:02 Uhr
107 Leser
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Santa Lucia Pizza Marks 20 Years as Consumer Choice Award Winner for Pizza Restaurants in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Santa Lucia Pizza has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Restaurants - Pizza category for Winnipeg. Marking an impressive 20-year milestone as a Consumer Choice Award recipient, this recognition reflects the restaurant's enduring reputation for quality, consistency, and its deep connection to the community.

For more than 50 years, Santa Lucia Pizza has been serving Winnipeg with a commitment to traditional recipes, generous portions, and quality ingredients. Built on a foundation of family values and time-honoured techniques, the restaurant continues to deliver the same flavours and experiences that have made it a local favourite for generations.

At the heart of Santa Lucia Pizza's success is its dedication to doing things the right way. Breads, doughs, and sauces are crafted from scratch using carefully selected ingredients, ensuring every dish maintains the authentic taste and quality customers have come to expect. This focus on craftsmanship and consistency has helped establish the brand as a staple in Winnipeg's dining scene.

"Being recognized as a 20-year Consumer Choice Award winner is an incredible honour for our team," said the Santa Lucia Pizza team. "We are grateful to our customers for their continued support and loyalty over the years. Our goal has always been to bring people together through great food, and this recognition means so much to us."

Santa Lucia Pizza offers a variety of dining options to suit every occasion. Whether enjoying a meal in the restaurant, ordering delivery or pickup, or catering for events, customers can expect the same high standard of quality and service. This flexibility has allowed the restaurant to remain a go-to choice for families, gatherings, and celebrations across the city.

The restaurant's long-standing presence in the community is a testament to its ability to evolve while staying true to its roots. By maintaining its commitment to traditional recipes and exceptional service, Santa Lucia Pizza continues to meet the expectations of both longtime customers and new generations discovering the brand.

Consumer Choice Award is based on independent consumer research that measures reputation, service quality, and customer satisfaction. Businesses are evaluated within their respective markets to identify those that consistently exceed expectations. Achieving this recognition for 20 consecutive years highlights Santa Lucia Pizza's consistent excellence and its strong standing within the Winnipeg community.

As it looks to the future, Santa Lucia Pizza remains focused on preserving its legacy while continuing to serve high-quality, authentic meals that bring people together. With decades of experience and a loyal customer base, the restaurant is well-positioned to continue its tradition of excellence for years to come.

About Santa Lucia Pizza
Santa Lucia Pizza is a Winnipeg-based restaurant with over 50 years of experience serving traditional, family-style pizza and Italian-inspired dishes. Known for crafting breads, doughs, and sauces from scratch using quality ingredients, the restaurant has built a reputation for generous portions and consistent quality. Offering dine-in, delivery, pickup, and catering services, Santa Lucia Pizza continues to be a trusted choice for families and events across Winnipeg. Learn more at www.santaluciapizza.com

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/santa-lucia-pizza-marks-20-years-as-consumer-choice-award-winner-1162462

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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