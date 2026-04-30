Consumer Choice Award: Trademark Renovations Ltd. Recognized for Excellence in Home Renovation in Southern Alberta

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce Trademark Renovations Ltd. as the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Home Renovation category for Southern Alberta. This recognition reflects the company's longstanding commitment to quality craftsmanship, transparent service, and a client-first approach that continues to distinguish it within the industry.

With over 30 years of experience, Trademark Renovations Ltd. has built a reputation founded on excellence, professionalism, and integrity. Fully licensed, bonded, and insured, the company provides homeowners with confidence and peace of mind, delivering renovation projects that meet both practical needs and aesthetic goals. From the initial consultation through to the final walkthrough, every stage is executed with precision, care, and a strong attention to detail.

Trademark Renovations Ltd. stands out for its clear and structured approach to the renovation process. Understanding that home renovations can often feel overwhelming, the company prioritizes transparency and communication from the outset. Detailed, line-item quoting ensures clients have a full understanding of project scope and costs, eliminating uncertainty and allowing for informed decision-making. This level of clarity, combined with refined project management practices, ensures projects remain on schedule, on budget, and aligned with expectations.

"Our team is committed to delivering more than just renovations. We focus on creating a seamless experience built on trust, transparency, and exceptional craftsmanship. From the first conversation to the final walkthrough, our goal is to ensure every client feels confident, informed, and proud of the space we help bring to life," says the Trademark Renovations Ltd. team.

The company's award-winning team is composed of skilled tradespeople and experienced project managers who bring a high level of expertise to every project. Each renovation is approached with a commitment to meticulous craftsmanship, ensuring that every detail contributes to a polished and lasting result. Whether undertaking a full home renovation or a more targeted project, Trademark Renovations Ltd. applies the same level of care and dedication.

Strong communication remains a cornerstone of the company's success. Clients are kept informed throughout the entire process, fostering a collaborative environment where expectations are clearly established and consistently met. This proactive approach not only enhances the overall experience but also builds lasting relationships with homeowners who continue to rely on the company for future projects.

Trademark Renovations Ltd. also combines traditional craftsmanship with modern processes, ensuring efficiency without compromising quality. By continuously refining its methods and adopting industry best practices, the company is able to deliver results that are both durable and aligned with contemporary standards.

The Consumer Choice Award is determined through independent market research that evaluates reputation, service quality, and customer satisfaction. Being selected as a winner in the Home Renovation category highlights Trademark Renovations Ltd.'s strong reputation across Southern Alberta and its ongoing commitment to exceeding client expectations.

As homeowners increasingly seek reliable and professional renovation partners, Trademark Renovations Ltd. continues to set itself apart through a service model built on transparency, accountability, and excellence. This recognition further reinforces the company's position as a trusted leader in the home renovation industry.

About Trademark Renovations Ltd.

Trademark Renovations Ltd. is a Southern Alberta-based home renovation company with over 30 years of experience delivering high-quality residential projects. Fully licensed, bonded, and insured, the company specializes in seamless, end-to-end renovation services supported by transparent quoting, expert craftsmanship, and professional project management. For more information, visit www.trademarkrenovations.com.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/trademark-renovations-ltd.-recognized-for-excellence-in-home-ren-1162466