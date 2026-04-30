H2O Academy Recognized as 2026 Consumer Choice Award Winner for Swimming Lessons in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / H2O Academy has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Swimming Lessons category for Winnipeg. This recognition reflects the academy's commitment to delivering high-quality, personalized swim instruction in a safe, supportive, and engaging environment.

As Manitoba's first private swim school, H2O Academy has built a strong reputation for innovation and excellence in aquatic education. The academy welcomes students as young as four months through to adults, offering programs that support swimmers at every stage of development. Its inclusive and structured approach ensures that each student receives the guidance and attention needed to build confidence and essential water safety skills.

At the core of H2O Academy's offering is its award-winning AQUA-Lit Curriculum, designed to combine skill development, safety awareness, and confidence-building. Through small class sizes and weekly personalized lesson plans and evaluations, the academy provides a tailored learning experience that adapts to each student's progress and individual needs.

"Being recognized with the Consumer Choice Award is an incredible honour for our team," said the H2O Academy team. "Our goal has always been to create a safe and supportive environment where swimmers of all ages can build confidence and develop lifelong skills. This recognition reflects the trust families place in us and motivates us to continue delivering exceptional instruction."

H2O Academy's facilities are designed to enhance both comfort and performance. Lessons take place in a warm pool maintained at 88-90 °F, creating an ideal environment for young children and beginners. The use of modern UV filtration systems ensures high water quality and cleanliness, reinforcing the academy's commitment to safety and well-being.

The academy's team of experienced instructors plays a key role in its success. With a focus on patience, encouragement, and technical expertise, instructors help students progress efficiently while fostering a positive relationship with the water. This supportive approach has contributed to strong word-of-mouth referrals and a loyal community of families throughout Winnipeg.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent consumer research that measures reputation, service quality, and customer satisfaction. Businesses are evaluated within their respective markets to identify those that consistently exceed expectations. Being named a 2026 winner highlights H2O Academy's dedication to excellence and its strong standing within the Winnipeg community.

As demand for high-quality swim instruction continues to grow, H2O Academy remains focused on expanding its programs while maintaining the personalized approach that sets it apart. By combining innovative curriculum design, expert instruction, and a commitment to safety, the academy is well-positioned to continue helping swimmers build confidence and essential life skills for years to come.

About H2O Academy

H2O Academy is a Winnipeg-based private swim school and the first of its kind in Manitoba, offering swimming lessons for students from four months old to adults. The academy's AQUA-Lit Curriculum combines skill development, safety, and confidence through small class sizes and personalized weekly plans and evaluations. With a warm, professionally maintained pool and modern UV filtration, H2O Academy provides a safe, efficient, and enjoyable learning environment. Learn more at www.h2oacademy.ca

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/h2o-academy-recognized-as-2026-consumer-choice-award-winner-for-1162468