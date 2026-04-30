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ACCESS Newswire
30.04.2026 15:02 Uhr
80 Leser
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Lockmish Locksmith Services Recognized as 2026 Consumer Choice Award Winner for Locksmith Services in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Lockmish Locksmith Services has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Locksmith category for Winnipeg. This recognition reflects the company's strong reputation for reliable service, skilled workmanship, and its commitment to providing trusted security solutions across the community.

Established in 2014, Lockmish Locksmith Services has grown steadily through word-of-mouth referrals and a dedication to delivering high-quality service. As a locally owned Winnipeg business, the company has built lasting relationships with clients by consistently meeting their locksmith needs with professionalism and care.

Lockmish Locksmith Services offers a full range of locksmith solutions, specializing in automotive, residential, and commercial services. Whether assisting with emergency lockouts, rekeying, lock repairs, or advanced security upgrades, the team provides efficient and dependable service tailored to each situation.

"Receiving the Consumer Choice Award is an honour for our entire team," said the Lockmish Locksmith Services team. "We take pride in the work we do and the people we serve. This recognition reflects the trust our customers have placed in us and motivates us to continue delivering exceptional service every day."

A key factor behind the company's success is its experienced and dedicated team. With a wide range of expertise and cumulative years of hands-on experience, Lockmish Locksmith Services ensures that every job is completed to the highest standard. This depth of knowledge allows the team to handle both routine and complex locksmith needs with confidence and precision.

Customer experience remains at the core of the company's operations. From the initial call to the completion of each service, Lockmish Locksmith Services prioritizes clear communication, prompt response times, and attention to detail. This customer-first approach has been instrumental in building a loyal client base and a strong reputation throughout Winnipeg.

Consumer Choice Award is based on independent consumer research that measures reputation, service quality, and customer satisfaction. Businesses are evaluated within their respective markets to identify those that consistently exceed expectations. Being named a 2026 winner highlights Lockmish Locksmith Services' dedication to excellence and its strong standing within the Winnipeg community.

As security needs continue to evolve, Lockmish Locksmith Services remains focused on providing dependable, up-to-date solutions while maintaining the personalized service that has defined its success. With a commitment to quality and customer care, the company is well-positioned to continue serving Winnipeg for years to come.

About Lockmish Locksmith Services
Lockmish Locksmith Services is a Winnipeg-based locksmith company established in 2014, offering automotive, residential, and commercial locksmith solutions. Known for its experienced team and customer-focused approach, the company provides reliable, high-quality services tailored to meet a wide range of security needs. Lockmish Locksmith Services continues to build its reputation through strong client relationships and a commitment to excellence. Learn more at www.lockmish.com

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lockmish-locksmith-services-recognized-as-2026-consumer-choice-a-1162469

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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