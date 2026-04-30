Little Luxuries House & Carpet Cleaning Ltd Recognized as 2026 Consumer Choice Award Winner for Carpet and Rug Cleaning in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Little Luxuries House & Carpet Cleaning Ltd. has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner for Winnipeg. This recognition reflects the company's consistent commitment to delivering high-quality, detail-oriented cleaning services and its strong reputation as a trusted provider in the community.

Since 2006, Little Luxuries House & Carpet Cleaning Ltd. has been serving Winnipeg and surrounding areas with a comprehensive range of residential and commercial cleaning services. Known for its attention to detail and reliable service, the company has built long-standing relationships with clients who value professionalism, consistency, and results.

In addition to carpet and rug cleaning, Little Luxuries House & Carpet Cleaning Ltd. offers a wide variety of services designed to maintain clean and healthy environments. These include home, office, condo, apartment and commercial cleaning.

The company also provides specialized services such as carpet, rug, upholstery and mattress cleaning, steam cleaning, tile and grout, window cleaning and more. By offering a full suite of services, clients can rely on one trusted team for all their cleaning needs.

"Receiving the Consumer Choice Award for the fifth consecutive year is an honour for our entire team," said Lisa Bertrand, owner of Little Luxuries House & Carpet Cleaning Ltd. "We are committed to delivering exceptional service and creating sparkling, luxurious spaces for our clients. This recognition reflects the loyalty and support of our customers over the years."

Over the years, the company has been recognized multiple times for its service excellence, including being a five-time recipient of the Consumer Choice Award in Winnipeg. These accolades highlight its consistent performance and dedication to exceeding customer expectations.

Little Luxuries House & Carpet Cleaning Ltd. continues to prioritize quality, using proven cleaning methods and professional-grade equipment to deliver effective and reliable results. Its team approaches every project with care and precision, ensuring that each space is cleaned to the highest standards.

Consumer Choice Award is based on independent consumer research that measures reputation, service quality, and customer satisfaction. Businesses are evaluated within their respective markets to identify those that consistently exceed expectations. Being named a 2026 winner reinforces Little Luxuries House & Carpet Cleaning Ltd.'s position as a leader in the Winnipeg cleaning industry.

As demand for professional cleaning services continues to grow, Little Luxuries House & Carpet Cleaning Ltd. remains focused on maintaining its high standards while expanding its offerings to meet evolving client needs. With over two decades of cleaning experience, the company is well-positioned to continue delivering dependable, premium service for years to come.

About Little Luxuries House & Carpet Cleaning Ltd.

Little Luxuries House & Carpet Cleaning Ltd. is a Winnipeg-based cleaning company established in 2006, offering residential and commercial cleaning services including carpet, rug, upholstery and mattress cleaning, steam cleaning, tile and grout, interior/exterior window cleaning and more. Recognized for its service excellence and reliability, the company is committed to delivering detail - oriented cleaning solutions that create healthier and more comfortable spaces. Learn more at www.littleluxuries.ca

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/little-luxuries-house-and-carpet-cleaning-ltd-recognized-as-2026-1162486