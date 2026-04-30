JamRock Security Recognized as 2026 Consumer Choice Award Winner for Alarm Systems in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / JamRock Security has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Alarm Systems category for Winnipeg for the third year. This recognition highlights the company's strong reputation for delivering reliable, high-quality security solutions and its commitment to protecting homes and businesses across Winnipeg and other communities as far North as Nunavut.

JamRock Security is a trusted provider of burglar alarm systems, offering tailored solutions designed to meet the unique needs of residential and commercial clients. As an authorized dealer of Alarm.com, a global leader in automation and security technology, JamRock provides advanced systems that combine security, surveillance, and smart automation into one seamless experience.

From professionally installed alarm systems to the latest video surveillance systems, and integrated automation solutions, JamRock Security focuses on delivering comprehensive protection backed by modern technology. Each system is customized to ensure clients receive the most effective and efficient solution for their specific environment, whether for a home, office, commercial or industrial space.

"Receiving the Consumer Choice Award is an honour for our team, as we are committed to providing local, dependable security solutions and exceptional customer service to our clients. This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in us and motivates us to continue delivering the highest standards of safety and protection," said Don Woodstock, CEO of the JamRock Security Team.

JamRock Security's dedication to excellence has earned recognition both locally and globally. The company has been acknowledged by Alarm.com for achieving the highest rating in Customer Best Practice, and has consistently demonstrated a commitment to strong service standards and client satisfaction. Its continued recognition, including multiple industry awards, reflects its focus on quality, innovation, and reliability.

At the core of JamRock Security's success is its customer-first approach. The team works closely with clients to assess their security needs, recommend appropriate solutions, and ensure professional installation and ongoing support. This personalized service model helps build long-term relationships and ensures peace of mind for every customer.

Consumer Choice Award is based on independent consumer research that measures reputation, service quality, and customer satisfaction. Businesses are evaluated within their respective markets to identify those that consistently exceed expectations. Being named a 2026 winner reinforces JamRock Security's position as a trusted leader in the Winnipeg security industry.

As technology continues to evolve, JamRock Security remains focused on integrating the latest advancements in security and automation while maintaining its commitment to reliable service and customer care. With a strong foundation and a forward-looking approach, the company is well-positioned to continue safeguarding homes and businesses in Winnipeg and surrounding communities for years to come.

About JamRock Security

JamRock Security is a Winnipeg-based provider of residential and commercial security solutions, specializing in alarm systems, surveillance cameras, and automation technology. As an authorized dealer of Alarm.com, the company delivers advanced, customized systems designed to enhance safety and convenience. Recognized for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, JamRock Security continues to provide dependable protection for homes and businesses across the region. Learn more at www.jamrocksecurity.ca

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/jamrock-security-recognized-as-2026-consumer-choice-award-winner-1162487