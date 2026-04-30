AGS Health Recognized as a Leader in RCM Intelligent Operations by Everest Group

The company was recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Intelligent Operations PEAK Matrix Assessment for its market impact, vision, and strategy in the healthcare RCM market.

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / AGS Health, a leading provider of tech-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions and a strategic growth partner to healthcare providers across the U.S., has been named a Leader in Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Intelligent Operations PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026 by Everest Group.

The RCM Intelligent Operations PEAK Matrix Assessment evaluated 34 RCM operations service providers on their market impact and ability to deliver services across dimensions, such as market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, vision and strategy, scope of services, innovation and investment, and delivery footprint. Based on the results, companies were classified into one of three categories: Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants.

"Revenue cycle performance is becoming increasingly central to how healthcare providers navigate financial volatility, as pressure from labor costs, denial rates, and reimbursement complexity continues to mount. This is driving a shift toward more integrated, technology-enabled RCM models that can improve accuracy, compliance, and overall financial resilience," said Aastha Malik, Practice Director, Everest Group. "With this context, AGS Health offers a comprehensive portfolio with strengths in its coding capabilities through continued expansion of its coder base, as well as its AGS AI Platform, which integrates coding, CDI, and audit into a unified offering. It is also expanding its global delivery footprint, including nearshore capabilities to support bilingual and specialized workflows, thereby enhancing its ability to deliver scalable RCM services and reinforcing its position as a Leader in Everest Group's Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Intelligent Operations PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026."

In its report, Everest Group noted that AGS Health customers cited accountability, responsiveness, and a strong commitment to service delivery as key strengths. The firm also emphasized AGS Health's depth across the care continuum, supported by its focus on midsized and large hospitals and health systems in both inpatient and outpatient settings.

Additional strengths include its computer-assisted coding (CAC) and autonomous coding solutions, confidence-based routing, EHR integration, and MIPS and RAF scoring capabilities that support both value-based care and fee-for-service models. Everest Group further highlighted AGS Health's recent nearshore expansion in Mexico, which has strengthened its capabilities in clinical prior authorizations, as well as clinical denials and appeals.

"Healthcare organizations are under enormous pressure to stabilize and strengthen revenue cycles. AGS Health is focused on helping them respond with more intelligent operations that combine AI, automation, analytics, and deep RCM expertise to drive measurable performance improvements," says Patrice Wolfe, CEO of AGS Health. "Being recognized by Everest Group reflects the work our teams are doing alongside customers to help them navigate an increasingly complex financial landscape."

More information about the Everest Group RCM Intelligent Operations PEAK Matrix Assessment is available here.

About AGS Health

AGS Health is more than a revenue cycle management company-we're a strategic partner for growth. Our distinctive methodology blends award-winning services with intelligent automation and high-touch customer support to deliver peak end-to-end revenue cycle performance and an empowering patient financial experience.

We employ a team of 15,000 highly trained and college-educated RCM experts supporting customers across diverse care settings and specialties, including nearly half of the 20 most prominent U.S. hospitals and 40% of the nation's 10 largest health systems. Our thoughtfully crafted RCM solutions deliver measurable revenue growth and retention, enabling customers to achieve the revenue to realize their vision.

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Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Reports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's?PEAK Matrix?reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's?PEAK Matrix?reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix Reports.?

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SOURCE: AGS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ags-healthr-recognized-as-a-leader-in-rcm-intelligent-operations-by-e-1162534