Wi2Wi Corp.: Wi2Wi Corporation Announces Grant of Options

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Wi2Wi Corporation (the "Corporation"), a leader in precision timing devices, frequency control products is pleased to announce that its board of directors has authorized and approved a grant of stock options to its Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. To Chief Executive Officer, Sue Amarin, the Corporation has issued an aggregate of 3,850,000 options (the "Options") at an exercise price of $0.05 per share. The granting of the Options and issuance of shares are subject to the terms and conditions of the Corporation's Stock Option Plan (the "Plan") adopted by the Corporation on January 28, 2013 and subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange, if any approval is needed. An aggregate of 1,650,000 Options will vest on May 1, 2026, an aggregate of 1,100,000 will vest on December 1, 2026, and the balance 1,100,000 will vest on September 1, 2027. To Chief Financial Officer, Dawn Leeder, the Corporation has issued an aggregate of 1,100,000 options (the "Options") at an exercise price of $0.05 per share. The granting of the Options and issuance of shares are subject to the terms and conditions of the Corporation's Stock Option Plan (the "Plan") adopted by the Corporation on January 28, 2013 and subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange, if any approval is needed. An aggregate of 475,000 Options will vest on May 1, 2026, an aggregate of 312,500 will vest on December 1, 2026, and the balance 312,500 will vest on September 1, 2027.

About Wi2Wi Corporation

Wi2Wi is a specialized electronic component supplier with expertise in all aspects of frequency control devices. Wi2Wi's Precision Devices brand of products has earned a premier spot in numerous key markets including avionics, aerospace, industrial equipment, government, and the US military. Wi2Wi's frequency control products are best-in-class and of the highest quality.

Founded in 2005, Wi2Wi's headquarters, design center and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility are located in the heart of America's industrial belt in Middleton, WI. Wi2Wi can deliver specific solutions using its in-house design and manufacturing expertise, as well as leveraging many tier-1 global partnerships with numerous industry leading silicon and wireless technology suppliers.

Wi2Wi has partnered with best-in-class sales leaders. The company uses a global network of manufacturer's representatives to promote its products and services, and has partnered with world class distributors for the fulfillment of orders all of which augment a US-based direct sales team.

Wi2Wi is extremely proud to serve hundreds of the world's top companies with its made-in-America products.

Investor & Media Contact

Sue Amarin, Chief Executive Officer

sue_a@wi2wi.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including management's assessment of future plans and operations, and the timing thereof, that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks associated with the ability to access sufficient capital, the impact of general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and overseas, industry conditions, stock market volatility. The Company's actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, that the Company will derive there from. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's operations and financial results are included in reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca). Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements and if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable law. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Furthermore, the forward- looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Wi2Wi Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/wi2wi-corporation-announces-grant-of-options-1162542