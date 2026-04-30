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ACCESS Newswire
30.04.2026 15:02 Uhr
66 Leser
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Lund's Fisheries Inc.: Lund's Fisheries Appoints Kimberly Moore as Director of Retail Sales

CAPE MAY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Lund's Fisheries, a leading vertically integrated, family-owned seafood company, today announced the appointment of Kimberly Moore as Director of Retail Sales.

In her new role, Moore will lead Lund's expanding retail strategy, focusing on driving growth across national and regional retail accounts, developing innovative value-added seafood products, and strengthening partnerships throughout the retail channel.

Moore brings extensive experience in retail seafood and protein sales, with a proven track record of building successful programs, launching new products, and driving category growth. With nearly two decades of leadership in industry-wide sustainability initiatives, her appointment signals a strategic commitment by Lund's to merge high-level retail growth with the world-class environmental and regulatory stewardship they embody.

"Kim's experience and relationships in the retail sector, combined with significant technical knowledge of seafood sustainability and compliance, make her a great addition to our team," said Mark Fratiello, Director of Sales & Marketing at Lund's Fisheries. "As we continue to invest in retail, her leadership will be instrumental in accelerating our growth across the U.S. and internationally."

"Kim's expertise, industry relationships, and forward-thinking approach align perfectly with our vision for the future," said Wayne Reichle, President of Lund's Fisheries. "As we build on our legacy of quality, sustainability, and vertical integration, we are confident that she will play a pivotal role in expanding our retail presence and delivering greater value to our partners and customers worldwide."

Moore will oversee key retail initiatives, including new product development and strategic programs designed to expand Lund's footprint across retail.

A core pillar of Lund's retail strategy is its commitment to sustainability and transparency. The company continues to grow its portfolio of Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certified products, reinforcing its leadership in responsibly sourced seafood. At the same time, Lund's remains focused on expanding retail programs centered around seafood harvested by its own vessels and generational owner-operators on both the East and West Coasts of the United States-delivering a unique, fully integrated "vessel-to-plate" supply chain that ensures quality, traceability, and consistency for retail partners.

"Joining Lund's Fisheries at this stage of their journey is an incredible opportunity," Moore stated. "By combining a legacy of sustainability with our seamless 'vessel-to-plate' supply chain, we offer something truly valued in the retail landscape: premium seafood backed by an authentic, traceable story. I'm excited to help grow these partnerships and share that heritage with the market."

Lund's Fisheries, headquartered in Cape May, New Jersey, has been family-owned and operated for over 70 years and is one of the largest squid fishing and processing companies in the United States. With a fully integrated supply chain-from vessel to processing-Lund's is committed to delivering high-quality, sustainably sourced seafood to customers across foodservice and retail channels.

Kimberly Moore

About Lund's Fisheries
Founded in 1954, Lund's Fisheries is a multi-generational, family-owned and operated seafood harvesting and processing company committed to quality, sustainability, and innovation. As the only family-owned U.S. fishing company participating in all three commercially harvested squid species - and an MSC certified operator - Lund's Fisheries demonstrates industry leadership in responsible fishery management.

Through its vertically integrated model, the company connects harvesting, processing, and global distribution, providing customers with direct access to sustainably harvested seafood resources. Continued investments in vessels, production infrastructure, and long-term fishery partnerships reinforce Lund's Fisheries' commitment to environmental stewardship, operational excellence, and supply chain transparency.

PRESS CONTACT:
Stove Boat Communications
(202) 595-1212
contact@stoveboat.com

SOURCE: Lund's Fisheries Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/lunds-fisheries-appoints-kimberly-moore-as-director-of-retail-sales-1162543

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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