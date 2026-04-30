Nielsen Global Impact Day 2025: Expanding Our Global Impact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / NGID volunteers in the United States

Originally published on Nielsen News Center

On October 9, 2025, a record number of Nielsen employees celebrated our 13th annual Nielsen Global Impact Day (NGID). As our company-wide day of service and a deeply valued tradition, NGID enables every employee to connect with each other while volunteering in their communities. This year saw the largest participation since 2022. More than 2,300 dedicated Nielsen employees across 37 countries volunteered over 10,300 hours to support more than 260 nonprofit organizations worldwide.

While NGID is led by Cares-one of our 15 Business Resource Groups (BRGs)-all employees and BRGs are encouraged to get involved in organizing and participating in volunteer events. Our employees cleaned up parks, packed and distributed food, visited schools and hospitals, volunteered virtually to advance citizen science and develop tips for youth on responsible use of AI, and much more.

One volunteering leader, Ria Encinas, Green Mexico Leader and Gracenote Content Operations Editor, said: "NGID 2025 confirmed that real impact stems from collective action. From our shelter donations to educational workshops, our efforts have made a difference and strengthened our community."

This annual event is a cornerstone of our commitment to corporate citizenship and a powerful demonstration of our culture in action.

"Nielsen Global Impact Day is one of my favorite days of the year because it is a powerful expression of Our Nielsen Way in action," said Nicolina Marzicola, Chief People Officer. "Watching our teams 'Achieve Together'-applying their unique skills, passion, and enthusiasm to support our communities-is a source of immense pride. It reinforces our commitment to being accountable to the world around us and inclusive in our service."

While Nielsen Global Impact Day is our largest single day of service, our commitment to community is year-round. Nielsen provides all employees with 24 hours of dedicated volunteer time annually, empowering them to support the causes they care about most, any day of the year.

We are proud of the impact made during NGID 2025 and look forward to continuing to make a difference, to power a better future for all by dreaming big and achieving together. Learn more about Nielsen's commitments to responsibility and sustainability, including for our communities, in our 2025 Responsibility & Sustainability Report .

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SOURCE: Nielsen

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nielsen-global-impact-day-2025-expanding-our-global-impact-1162844