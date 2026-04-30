Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Öl bricht über $108 und Wedgemount dreht die Produktion genau jetzt wieder an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
30.04.2026 15:02 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American College of Education Releases 2025 Impact Report, Reflecting on Its Measurable Impact and 20th Anniversary

The report highlights notable activities positively impacting higher education and beyond

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / American College of Education (ACE) recently released its 2025 Impact Report, reflecting on 20 years of offering affordable, career-centered learning while making a measurable impact on thousands of lives globally.

This year's edition of the annual report highlights examples of how ACE's commitment to operating in a socially responsible way supports various facets of impact - providing accessible education, addressing employment shortages, building an award-winning work environment, volunteering at nonprofits nationwide and more.

"From our inaugural?cohort of 24 students to?more than 14,000 students and 52,000 alumni,?it's?incredible to see our mission?to offer accessible learning?grow year after year," ACE Chief Human Resources Officer KK Guess shared in a letter opening the report. "At ACE, our?work?takes many?forms - employee engagement, student outcomes, community involvement,?partnerships?and more. We aim?not only to create impactful moments but also?lasting?impressions and real-world, measurable?changes that cascade?into future generations."

As part of its final year as a B Corp, ACE demonstrated social responsibility through many endeavors, including but not limited to awarding full scholarships, creating in-house professional development for its employees, fundraising and embodying environmentally friendly practices.

ACE recently announced its new chapter of making a difference as an Impact Institution, a designation representing the college's continued commitment to social responsibility, accessibility and community impact.

"We reached incredible milestones in 2025, from our 20th anniversary to continuing to increase accessibility to debt-free degree programs for adult learners," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland added. "To see more than 87% of our students graduate without debt1 truly demonstrates and solidifies our commitment to building and sustaining an affordability model that works. Everything we do is grounded in the measurable impact we make in today's workforce and our communities."

View the impact report.

1Internal research completed in November 2025

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online private college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is committed to social responsibility as an Impact Institution, where operations are guided by purpose and designed to create real-world impact.

Media Contact
Darci Hansell, VP Integrated Marketing
800-280-0307
press@ace.edu

SOURCE: American College of Education



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/american-college-of-education-releases-2025-impact-report-reflecting-on-its-measurable-im-1162020

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.