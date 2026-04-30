American College of Education Releases 2025 Impact Report, Reflecting on Its Measurable Impact and 20th Anniversary

The report highlights notable activities positively impacting higher education and beyond

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / American College of Education (ACE) recently released its 2025 Impact Report, reflecting on 20 years of offering affordable, career-centered learning while making a measurable impact on thousands of lives globally.

This year's edition of the annual report highlights examples of how ACE's commitment to operating in a socially responsible way supports various facets of impact - providing accessible education, addressing employment shortages, building an award-winning work environment, volunteering at nonprofits nationwide and more.

"From our inaugural?cohort of 24 students to?more than 14,000 students and 52,000 alumni,?it's?incredible to see our mission?to offer accessible learning?grow year after year," ACE Chief Human Resources Officer KK Guess shared in a letter opening the report. "At ACE, our?work?takes many?forms - employee engagement, student outcomes, community involvement,?partnerships?and more. We aim?not only to create impactful moments but also?lasting?impressions and real-world, measurable?changes that cascade?into future generations."

As part of its final year as a B Corp, ACE demonstrated social responsibility through many endeavors, including but not limited to awarding full scholarships, creating in-house professional development for its employees, fundraising and embodying environmentally friendly practices.

ACE recently announced its new chapter of making a difference as an Impact Institution, a designation representing the college's continued commitment to social responsibility, accessibility and community impact.

"We reached incredible milestones in 2025, from our 20th anniversary to continuing to increase accessibility to debt-free degree programs for adult learners," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland added. "To see more than 87% of our students graduate without debt1 truly demonstrates and solidifies our commitment to building and sustaining an affordability model that works. Everything we do is grounded in the measurable impact we make in today's workforce and our communities."

View the impact report.

1Internal research completed in November 2025

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online private college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is committed to social responsibility as an Impact Institution, where operations are guided by purpose and designed to create real-world impact.

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Darci Hansell, VP Integrated Marketing

800-280-0307

press@ace.edu

SOURCE: American College of Education

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/american-college-of-education-releases-2025-impact-report-reflecting-on-its-measurable-im-1162020