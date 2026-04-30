Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Athos Metals Corp. ("Athos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent (the "LOI") dated April 29, 2026 with Meed Growth Corp. ("Meed"), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the symbol "MEED.P", with respect to a proposed qualifying transaction (the "Proposed Transaction") pursuant to TSXV Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies. The Proposed Transaction will result in a reverse take-over of Meed by Athos, with the resulting issuer to be listed for trading on the TSXV.

"Signing this LOI with Meed is a meaningful step forward for Athos as we work to bring our Cu-Ni-PGE-Au exploration story to public markets. The Meed structure is an excellent fit - it provides a clean, well-governed path to a TSXV listing while preserving the capital and flexibility we need to advance the Empire District aggressively," said Alex Bayer, Chief Executive Officer of Athos. "Importantly, this transaction further diversifies our already strong shareholder base, by adding a new group of investors alongside our existing shareholders. We look forward to completing the transaction efficiently and accelerating our exploration programs on behalf of all stakeholders."

Transaction Overview

Pursuant to the LOI, the Proposed Transaction will be structured as a share exchange resulting in Athos becoming a subsidiary of Meed. Athos will conduct a concurrent private placement to raise minimum gross proceeds of $2,000,000 to fund ongoing exploration at the Empire District Project. The parties have agreed to negotiate in good faith toward a definitive agreement on or before May 21, 2026. Completion of the Proposed Transaction remains subject to due diligence, execution of a definitive agreement, regulatory and TSXV approvals, and other conditions customary for a transaction of this nature.

About Meed Growth Corp.

Meed Growth Corp. is a capital pool company incorporated under the laws of British Columbia and listed on the TSXV under the symbol "MEED.P". The Proposed Transaction, when completed, will constitute the Qualifying Transaction of Meed under TSXV Policy 2.4.

About Athos Metals

Athos Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company identifying and advancing critical minerals prospects in Canada. Athos' initial focus is the 15,150-hectare Empire District Project, a district-scale Cu-Ni-PGE-Au exploration opportunity in the Marmion Terrane of northwestern Ontario with demonstrated mineralization and discovery potential.

For additional information, please visit:

www.athosmetals.com

Follow Athos Metals:

X: https://x.com/athosmetals

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/athos-metals-corp

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's strategy, objectives, plans, anticipated activities, future performance, timing of transactions, the expected completion of the Proposed Transaction, the size and scope of the Private Placement, and the anticipated listing of the resulting issuer on the TSXV.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, including assumptions regarding market conditions, regulatory approvals, availability of financing, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, events, or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295032

Source: Athos Metals Corp.