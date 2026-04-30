Toledo, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Sierra Goldstein, founder of Market Minds Creative, has been recognized as a nominee for the 2026 Toledo 20 Under 40 Leadership Award.

The annual award honors emerging local leaders making meaningful contributions to business growth, innovation, and community development across the region.

Market Minds Creative Founder Sierra Goldstein was named a Toledo 20 Under 40 Leadership Award nominee

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The recognition highlights Goldstein's role in building Market Minds Creative into a growing full-service digital marketing agency focused on helping small and mid-sized businesses compete more effectively online through integrated growth strategies.

"Receiving this recognition is deeply meaningful because it comes from the community where this journey began," said Goldstein.

"It reflects not only the growth of our agency, but the businesses we've had the privilege to help scale along the way. Toledo is full of ambitious entrepreneurs, and being recognized among them is both an honor and motivation to keep building."

Founded with a mission to move beyond one-size-fits-all marketing, Market Minds Creative has developed a reputation for combining a relentless focus on tailored 360-degree marketing strategies that deliver measurable results and a deep empathy for small businesses.

The Toledo 20 Under 40 honor further positions Goldstein as a rising voice in regional entrepreneurship and digital growth strategy, while reinforcing the increasing role younger founders are playing in shaping the economic future of their communities.

To learn more about Market Minds Creative, please visit https://marketmindscreative.com/

About Market Minds Creative

Market Minds Creative is a digital marketing agency focused on helping businesses grow their online presence through strategic, data-driven marketing solutions. The agency offers a 360-degree approach that combines SEO, paid advertising, content marketing, and web development to help brands increase visibility, generate leads, and drive measurable business growth.

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Source: DesignRush