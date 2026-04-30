Mozambique's energy regulator has reopened pre-qualification for a 30 MW solar project in Sofala province, after a previous award to Total Eren under the same program in 2022.Mozambique's Energy Regulatory Authority (ARENE) has issued a pre-qualification notice for an independent power producer (IPP) to develop, finance, build, operate, and maintain a 30 MW solar plant in Dondo district, Sofala province. The invitation to submit full proposals is expected in the second half of this year, with pre-qualification expressions of interest due by June 22. The tender is a relaunch. The Dondo site was ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...