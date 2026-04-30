Partnership Expands a Shared Mission to Educate Families and Promote Safer Digital Experiences in the Age of AI

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader protecting millions of families worldwide, today announced it has joined the Family Online Safety Institute (FOSI), an international, non-profit organization dedicated to making the online world safer for children and their families. The partnership aims to help families better navigate and defend against a wave of advanced online threats fueled by the widespread availability of generative artificial intelligence (AI) through public awareness, education initiatives, and shared intelligence.

"As the digital threat landscape dramatically changes with the rapid adoption and growth of AI, the ability to draw on deep technical expertise and decades of experience fighting cybercrime is essential to protecting households," said FOSI CEO Stephen Balkam. "Bitdefender strengthens our ability to educate the public and provide practical guidance, and we're looking forward to working together in our shared mission to help keep families safe."

Online scams and digital threats continue to rise at an alarming pace, placing increasing pressure on families to stay informed and protected. In a global survey of 7,000 consumers, one in seven reported falling victim to an online scam in the past year, with an additional four percent unsure. Younger consumers are particularly vulnerable, with more than twice as many reporting incidents compared to older groups (20% vs. 9.7%), highlighting how cybercriminal tactics are increasingly impacting younger generations.

Bitdefender has long championed initiatives that promote child online safety and security best practices. Its team of cybersecurity experts invests heavily in research aimed at educating parents on emerging teen trends, safe communication on popular gaming platforms, identity protection, cyberbullying, and more.

More recently, the company launched the They Wear Our Faces campaign to raise awareness about the growing risks of deepfake video and voice cloning scams. These AI-driven threats exploit trust and personal relationships, targeting both younger and older generations. The campaign provides families with practical resources, including educational content, research insights, and best practices to spot and prevent scams.

Beyond education and awareness, Bitdefender offers a comprehensive portfolio of family-focused security solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of modern households. Its Family Plans introduce a personalized approach to digital protection, giving families a unified view and control of security, identity protection, and privacy settings across the entire household, tailored to each family member's role and digital behavior.

"The rapid rise of AI has reshaped how cybercriminals operate, making scams more convincing and harder for families to detect," said Mihaela Paun, senior vice president of sales and marketing, Consumer Solutions Group at Bitdefender. "By partnering with FOSI, we're combining our expertise and resources to help families better understand these risks and take meaningful steps to protect themselves in an increasingly complex digital landscape."

About FOSI

The Family Online Safety Institute is an international, non-profit organization that works to make the online world safer for kids and their families. FOSI convenes leaders in industry, government and the non-profit sectors to collaborate and innovate new solutions and policies in the field of online safety. Through research, resources, events and special projects, FOSI promotes a culture of responsibility online and encourages a sense of digital citizenship for all. FOSI's membership includes many of the leading Internet and telecommunications companies around the world. For more information, visit https://fosi.org/.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumers, enterprises, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry's most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

Trusted. Always.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260430695118/en/

Contacts:

Steve Fiore

Bitdefender

1-954-776-6262

sfiore@bitdefender.com