Nexalus, a global leader in advanced liquid cooling and thermal energy solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with TuffTek, a manufacturer of specialized rugged infrastructure for defence and mission-critical environments. The collaboration will focus on the design and development of next-generation liquid-cooled platforms to support high-performance compute and AI at the tactical edge, including modern defence and security operations.

Under the collaboration, Nexalus will lead the design and integration of advanced liquid cooling architectures, enabling TuffTek platforms to support higher compute densities while maintaining performance and reliability in harsh conditions.

"This collaboration with TuffTek is about applying Nexalus' engineering solutions in some of the most demanding use cases globally," said Kenneth O'Mahony, Chief Executive Officer of Nexalus. "By integrating advanced liquid cooling into TuffTek's ruggedized, deployable platforms, we are enabling a new standard for performance and efficiency at the edge for a rapidly growing market."

"Our collaboration with Nexalus is focused on solving real operational challenges in defence environments," said John Kadianos, Founder Chief Executive Officer of TuffTek. "As compute requirements increase at the edge, thermal management becomes a limiting factor. Nexalus brings a highly innovative approach that allows us to deliver more capable, reliable systems for our customers. We look forward to advancing our work together."

The collaboration reflects a growing need for infrastructure that can operate reliably in distributed, high-intensity environments while supporting increasingly complex workloads.

About Nexalus

Nexalus is an industry leader in advanced thermal management solutions specializing in liquid cooling. Harnessing thermodynamics alongside clever thermal-fluid science and engineering, Nexalus delivers complete, scalable solutions that enable the future of high-density, energy-efficient digital infrastructure. Nexalus solutions can be found in a range of different industries such as data centers, Edge infrastructure, High-Performance Computing (HPC), gaming and Formula 1. The company's technology solutions were recognized as part of Fast Company's 2025 World Changing Ideas and TIME's List of Best Inventions of 2025. For more information visit www.nexalus.com

About TuffTek

TuffTek Inc. emerged from a critical need for domestically manufactured, rugged, modular, and compact edge computing and AI solutions. TuffTek products are specifically designed for mission-critical operations in harsh environments, such as defense, mining, and oil gas. TuffTek is a Canadian owned and operated company and are proud to bring Made-in-Canada solutions to the global marketplace. For more information visit https://www.tufftek.ca/

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Contacts:

For Nexalus

Media and Investors: Nexalus@icrinc.com

For TuffTek

Media: Katie White katie@tufftek.ca

Investors: Maria Boyter maria@tufftek.ca