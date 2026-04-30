FLEXSYS TO INCREASE PRICES FOR INSOLUBLE SULFUR AND 6PPD

AKRON, Ohio, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective for all shipments on or after May 15, 2026, Flexsys announced it will increase prices for all Insoluble Sulfur and 6PPD grades and package types sold in Europe, North America, Latin America by up to 25%. This price increase reflects continued escalation in costs.

About Flexsys

Flexsys is a global specialty chemicals and materials technology company that innovates and produces a range of tire additives with the purpose of enabling tire companies to improve tire performance and manufacturing productivity, while enhancing sustainability through innovation. Based in Akron, Ohio, with manufacturing facilities across North America, South America, Europe and Asia, our global team is committed to the success of our customers.

For additional information about Flexsys, please visit www.flexsys.com

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