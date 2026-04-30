EQS-News: tZERO / Key word(s): Financial

tZERO Highlights Key Patents Powering the Architecture of Regulated Tokenized Securities Markets



30.04.2026 / 15:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Portfolio Spotlights Key Innovations Supporting Compliant, Tokenized Securities Lifecycle, Upgradeable Smart Contract Infrastructure and Broker-Dealer Interoperability NEW YORK, NY - April 30, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - tZERO Group, Inc. , a leading innovator in blockchain-powered multi-asset infrastructure, has been undertaking a strategic review of its intellectual property portfolio since the leadership change at the end of 2025, and highlighting several foundational patents supporting the development of compliant, tokenized securities infrastructure. As part of this review, tZERO is providing initial perspective into five of tZERO's 23 patent families, encompassing 103 patents, that underpin key elements of the security token lifecycle, including compliance-aware transfer logic, upgradeable smart-contract frameworks, scalable corporate-action handling and broker-dealer-level identity interoperability. These patents reflect work initiated during the early formation of the security token market and continue to inform the architecture of regulated on-chain capital markets infrastructure today. "We have invested for years in building technology designed specifically for regulated digital asset securities," said Alan Konevsky, Chief Executive Officer of tZERO. "As institutional adoption of tokenized assets accelerates, we believe it is an appropriate time to begin highlighting components of our intellectual property portfolio that support compliant issuance, trading and lifecycle management of tokenized securities and form an important part of our infrastructure provision and asset base. As I mentioned before, we look forward to developing new products that utilize our patents, as well as aggressively identifying other market opportunities where our intellectual property rights may be utilized, monetized or otherwise enforced." The initial patent families highlighted relate to the following technologies: Self-Enforcing Security Token Compliance System (US11216802B2, US11829997B2, US12223496B2)

7 Patents Issued Worldwide The Self-Enforcing Security Token Compliance System is a blockchain-based architecture that programmatically enforces regulatory rules directly within the token transfer logic. Developed early in the evolution of smart contract technology applications for securities, with a related patent priority date of August 10, 2018, this technology innovated the standard for on-chain compliance. By utilizing a security token smart contract that references a global registry of investor attributes (such as KYC/AML status and other eligibility criteria), the system automatically evaluates compliance conditions at the moment of transfer without relying on manual oversight. tZERO's method enforces compliance automatically and on-chain at the moment of transfer, making it atomic, trustless and fully auditable without relying on any external infrastructure. Using this patented technology we can help industry participants to minimize or eliminate off-chain services during the transfer process, eliminating latency and external trust dependencies on legacy technologies. Upgradable Security Token Architecture (US11410159B2)

6 Patents Issued Worldwide



The Upgradable Security Token architecture includes a method for updating blockchain-based security tokens while maintaining the historical state and auditability of previous smart contract versions. The process involves deploying a new "child" contract and utilizing an upgrade pointer within the original contract to facilitate the migration of token balances. This architecture ensures that even as the token's logic or features evolve, the ancestral contracts remain on-chain to provide a permanent, auditable record. By bridging the gap between flexible software development and the immutable nature of blockchain, this system allows regulated assets to adapt to changing technical or legal requirements, with more seamless auditing and version control for issuers and digital transfer agents than alternative methods. Splittable Security Token Structure (US11961067B2)

5 Patents Issued Worldwide



The Splittable Security Token architecture includes a scalable method for managing token splits on a blockchain without requiring immediate balance updates for all holders. By storing the split ratio as on-chain metadata and applying it dynamically only when tokens are transferred or accessed, the system avoids the computationally expensive process of mass account updates by spreading costs to the wallet holder at the time of transfer. This "lazy" application model can support issuers and digital transfer agents to effect essential corporate actions like stock and reverse splits, providing a bridge between traditional equity market mechanics and distributed ledger technology. Federated PII Service for Broker-Dealers (US11449634B2, US12306991B2)

4 Patents Issued Worldwide The Federated Personally Identifiable Information (PII) Service architecture includes a specialized computing system designed to securely link private identity data with public trading records. The system utilizes a server that receives user requests for PII related to a specific account's trading history. It then identifies which broker-dealer database contains that PII and verifies if the requesting user has the necessary permissions to access it. If authorized, the server retrieves public transaction data from a blockchain, which stores anonymized trade details like asset types and quantities. Finally, the platform generates "mapped information" by overlaying the private PII with the public ledger data, allowing for transparent reporting and auditability while keeping sensitive personal information off the public chain. Broker-dealers integrating into the open tokenized securities ecosystem can use this technology to more seamlessly integrate. Crypto Integration Platform (US10171245B2, US10673634B2, US11394560B2)

13 Patents Issued Worldwide



This technology establishes a foundational architectural bridge between legacy institutional trading systems and blockchain-native cryptocurrency infrastructure. It enables a regulated Alternative Trading System (ATS) to simultaneously accept orders through traditional FIX protocol interfaces and cryptocurrency exchange interfaces using a unified matching engine. The core technology utilizes asymmetric cryptography, requiring orders to be digitally signed by a customer's private key to verify both the transaction and the commitment of assets. To prevent "double-spending" without manual reconciliation, the system employs a dual-account model that locks assets in a dedicated "committed account" during the life of a pending order. Ultimately, the technology enables the essential mechanics of modern tokenized securities trading, positioning it as a licensing asset as traditional financial institutions move toward blockchain-native settlement. Together, these technologies address core infrastructure requirements for tokenized securities markets, including compliance enforcement, contract evolution, corporate-action processing and identity-linked transaction traceability. tZERO will continue evaluating additional components of its intellectual property portfolio and intends to provide further updates as part of this ongoing review process. The company's intellectual property strategy reflects its broader focus on supporting regulated, interoperable infrastructure for tokenized capital markets across issuance, trading, custody and lifecycle management. Market participants interested in licensing this technology should contact us at sales@tzero.com . For more information about tZERO, visit www.tzero.com . tZERO Media Contact:

Julie Ros, Head of Marketing & Communications

jros@tzero.com About tZERO tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website . Intellectual Property Intellectual property holding company tZERO IP, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of tZERO Group, Inc. tZERO IP, LLC owns intellectual property, which may include any described patents, patent applications, trademarks, and/or copyrights. Investor Notice Digital asset securities, as well as any particular investment, may not be suitable or appropriate for everyone. Investors should note that investing or trading in securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, and no assurance of liquidity which could impact their price and investor's ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. There is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. There are also unique risks specific to digital asset securities, including, without limitation, fraud, manipulation, theft, and loss. No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Forward-Looking Statements by tZERO This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur.

News Source: tZERO





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