The AI Negotiation Agent Giving Electronics Procurement Teams the Advantage They Deserve: Lytica's Neo

First-of-its-kind Agentic Sourcing Intelligence (ASI) harnesses proprietary dual-market electronics intelligence to identify hidden leverage, guide negotiation strategy, and drive measurable margin expansion.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Lytica, the Agentic AI data platform behind SupplyLens, which is transforming how procurement impacts business margins, today announced Neo, an AI negotiation agent purpose-built for the complexities of the electronics components supply chain.

Powered by over half a trillion dollars in real buyer-side transaction data-the only market intelligence of its kind-Neo transforms how procurement leaders and category managers identify opportunities, uncover leverage, and execute supplier negotiations successfully in a volatile global market.

Bridging the Intelligence-to-Execution Gap

"Electronics procurement has long been an intelligence problem disguised as a negotiations problem," said Martin Sendyk, CEO of Lytica. "For years, teams have navigated complex supplier relationships with tools that weren't built for the job. Neo changes that. For the first time, procurement teams have an AI agent that knows the market as well as their best negotiator and never enters a conversation without leverage. Neo has fundamentally changed how our customers prepare for supplier conversations, with those using it in active negotiations highlighting how quickly it surfaces actionable leverage and delivers clarity and confidence, bringing consistency across a broader range of suppliers-not just the largest ones-expanding both their team's reach and impact."

A Fully Guided Negotiation Experience

Neo operates across four distinct phases to provide a fully guided negotiation experience:

Focus: Identifies high-impact opportunities by comparing actual buyer payments against broader market pricing, surfacing real leverage before negotiations begin.

Prepare: Evaluates buyer and supplier dynamics to transform proprietary intelligence into a clear, actionable strategy grounded in actual supplier behavior.

Negotiate: Functions as a real-time co-pilot, helping teams frame their asks and anchor discussions in hard market data rather than instinct or guesswork.

Upskill: Continuously elevates team performance, reinforcing best practices and enabling every team member to operate with the consistency and confidence of top performers.

Industry Validation

"The electronic components market remains one of the last areas where procurement teams still operate largely on instinct and incomplete data," said Jim Frazer, Vice President, at ARC Advisory Group. "What Lytica has done with Neo is pair a proprietary view of both buyer and supplier behavior with an AI agent that puts that intelligence to work at the point of negotiation. The platforms that will matter most over the next five years are those that close the loop between market insight and execution. Neo reflects that direction clearly."

Availability

Lytica's Neo is now available. Interested Procurement and other C-Suite leaders can book a demonstration at lytica.com/neo-ai.

About Lytica

Lytica is the Global Standard for Electronic Sourcing. As the leader in AI-driven electronic component intelligence, Lytica empowers enterprise procurement teams to balance cost, risk, and time to market with the world's only Agentic Sourcing Intelligence (ASI).

While traditional tools rely on static web-scraping or "list prices," our SupplyLens Pro platform gives procurement teams the actual market-paid clarity needed to command negotiations, eliminate hidden supply risks, and drive margin expansion upstream.

For the first time, global OEMs and EMS providers are moving out of the dark. By turning billions of data points into actionable leverage, Lytica transforms procurement from a reactive cost center into a high-cadence strategic advantage.

To learn more about how Lytica is changing the face of electronic sourcing, visit Lytica.com.

Media Contact

Lytica:

Gerry Abbey

Senior Director of Product Marketing

Gerry_abbey@lytica.com

SOURCE: Lytica

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-ai-negotiation-agent-giving-electronics-procurement-teams-th-1162019