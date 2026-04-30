Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - 1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) ("1844" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has mandated Explo-Logik Inc. ("Explo-Logik") as the operator for its 2026 exploration program on the Company's flagship SV2 copper project located in the Gaspé Peninsula, Québec.

Program Highlights

Turnkey management of the 2026 exploration program

Integration of logistics, field operations, and technical execution

Optimization of timelines and cost efficiencies

Support for upcoming drilling and field activities

Explo-Logik is a Canadian turnkey mining exploration services company managing all phases of exploration programs, from initial planning through to final reporting. Since 2021, Explo-Logik has been certified UL ECOLOGO UL 2724, a third-party validated Canadian certification recognizing best practices in environmental, social, and economic performance within the mining exploration sector.

The company's integrated approach centralizes project management, enabling efficient execution tailored to the specific geological and logistical constraints of each project. Its teams have extensive experience operating in diverse geological environments and exploring for a wide range of commodities, including base metals such as copper, zinc, nickel, and cobalt.

Management Commentary

Sylvain Laberge, President & CEO of 1844 Resources, commented:

"1844 has previously worked with Explo-Logik in the Gaspé region, and their professionalism and strong work ethic make them a natural partner for our 2026 program. Their growing experience in the district, including logistical management for drilling campaigns at the Gaspé Copper Project, provides us with a high level of confidence as we move toward execution of our upcoming field and drilling activities."

The appointment of Explo-Logik represents a key step in advancing the Company's 2026 exploration strategy, which includes relogging historical core, field validation of geophysical targets, and preparation for an initial drill campaign planned for late summer to early fall 2026.

About 1844 Resources Inc.

1844 is a Canadian exploration company focused on unlocking the value of strategic and energy-transition metals in the underexplored region of Gaspé, Québec. With a resolute leadership team and a forward-looking approach, 1844 aims to deliver long-term shareholder value through discovery and disciplined growth.

Qualified Person

Bernard-Olivier Martel, P. Geo, the Company's Director of Exploration, is a qualified person (as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295163

Source: 1844 Resources Inc.