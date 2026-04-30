Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Öl bricht über $108 und Wedgemount dreht die Produktion genau jetzt wieder an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.04.2026 15:18 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

YANG & Associates Group: YANG Establishes London Presence with Launch of YANG Creative Center

SHENZHEN, China and LONDON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 25, YANG & Associates Group, a world-leading design practice (hereinafter referred to as "YANG"), officially announced the opening of its Creative Center in London, United Kingdom. This strategic move marks a new phase in YANG's global expansion, following its deep-rooted presence in the Asian market.

The newly established YANG Creative Center is located at 6 Bedford Square in Bloomsbury, adjacent to the British Museum. "This historic building, constructed in 1775, represents a pinnacle of Georgian architecture and urban planning. Its first occupant was John Scott, 1st Earl of Eldon (Lord Chancellor of England), and it was subsequently home to a number of prominent figures in the arts and culture. Preserved in its original state for over two centuries, it is not merely a building, but a living embodiment of British cultural history. Our choice of this location reflects YANG's long-standing philosophy of 'design as a medium for cultural symbiosis,'" said Yang Bangsheng, Founder and President of YANG.

At the unveiling ceremony, Yang Bangsheng and Magnus Scholz, Design Director of YANG Creative Center, jointly officiated the opening. Dr Valerie Vaughan-Dick, CEO of the Royal Institute of British Architects, along with distinguished guests from leading European art academies, the international investment community, and the fields of art and architecture, was present to witness this milestone moment.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, YANG brings together more than 600 design professionals worldwide and has received a total of 538 international design awards. In 2025, the firm was ranked No.2 on the "International Giants" list by INTERIOR DESIGN magazine, reflecting its outstanding international influence.

The launch of YANG Creative Center represents a pivotal step in YANG's journey from an Eastern foundation toward a global presence. Looking ahead, YANG will continue to integrate leading global design and artistic resources, delivering world-class design solutions that combine profound local cultural insight with a forward-looking international perspective.

Media Contact:

Gretchen
+86 155 0204 4723
hm04@yanghd.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2969891/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yang-establishes-london-presence-with-launch-of-yang-creative-center-302758863.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.